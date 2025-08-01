APCC response to IOPC data on deaths during or following police contact

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has published its annual report on deaths during or following police contact for 2024/25. The report states that 17 people died in police custody, and 60 people died by suicide 48 hours following release.

In response, the APCC’s Joint Lead on Mental Health and Custody, Deputy Mayor Kate Green, said:

“This reduction in the number of deaths is extremely welcome. However, every death is tragic so there is absolutely no reason for complacency.

“Many of those who end up in police custody have highly complex needs such as drugs or alcohol dependency, often coupled with poor mental health. This is why it is so important that custody staff ensure effective risk assessments and appropriate safeguarding processes are in place. It is also crucial that custody work with local health care providers and charitable organisations to secure support for detainees upon their release.

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) have statutory functions as part of efforts to reduce the number of deaths in custody and following contact with police. Checks carried out by Independent Custody Visitors, and independent scrutiny panel members are crucial to informing PCCs’ scrutiny of custody, and in maintaining public confidence in a typically hidden area of policing.

“The use of custody is a necessary tool for police whilst they investigate crimes, but those held in their care must be protected from harm. APCC guidance supports PCCs to ensure prioritisation of safe and efficient local custody practices. I and my fellow PCCs will continue to fairly scrutinise police custody services so the public can be reassured that the safety and security of those held is safeguarded.”

Notes: