APCC response to new police guidance on disclosure of suspects’ details

Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), Emily Spurrell responds to the new national interim guidance that has come into effect for police forces regarding In the disclosure of suspects’ details.

“I am pleased the NPCC and College of Policing have recognised the need to update guidance for forces in the light of recent high profile cases. PCCs and Deputy Mayors act on behalf of the public and it is clear there was a need to review the guidance to address growing public concern.

“We have seen the speed with which mis- or disinformation can spread online and the danger to public safety that can cause, so it is right police keep the public informed as far as is possible whilst preserving a suspect’s right to a fair trial.”

The APCC’s Joint Leads on Race Disparity, Equality and Human Rights, Alison Lowe OBE and John Campion, said:

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors agree there is a need for greater consistency on the information police release about those suspected of a crime.

“Building public trust in policing is essential so forces should be as transparent as possible when someone has been charged as long as the criminal justice process is protected and a suspect’s right to a fair trial is not jeopardised. It is for chief officers to decide, but PCCs are clear that decisions on what information to put into the public domain and when must be made with care and consideration of all relevant factors, including any risks in doing so to the legal process and public safety.”

Notes

Emily Spurrell is PCC for Merseyside

Alison Lowe OBE is West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime

John Campion is PCC for West Mercia

​New national guidance for disclosing suspects’ details