Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC response to new police guidance on disclosure of suspects’ details
Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), Emily Spurrell responds to the new national interim guidance that has come into effect for police forces regarding In the disclosure of suspects’ details.
“I am pleased the NPCC and College of Policing have recognised the need to update guidance for forces in the light of recent high profile cases. PCCs and Deputy Mayors act on behalf of the public and it is clear there was a need to review the guidance to address growing public concern.
“We have seen the speed with which mis- or disinformation can spread online and the danger to public safety that can cause, so it is right police keep the public informed as far as is possible whilst preserving a suspect’s right to a fair trial.”
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Race Disparity, Equality and Human Rights, Alison Lowe OBE and John Campion, said:
“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors agree there is a need for greater consistency on the information police release about those suspected of a crime.
“Building public trust in policing is essential so forces should be as transparent as possible when someone has been charged as long as the criminal justice process is protected and a suspect’s right to a fair trial is not jeopardised. It is for chief officers to decide, but PCCs are clear that decisions on what information to put into the public domain and when must be made with care and consideration of all relevant factors, including any risks in doing so to the legal process and public safety.”
Notes
- Emily Spurrell is PCC for Merseyside
- Alison Lowe OBE is West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime
- John Campion is PCC for West Mercia
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-response-to-new-police-guidance-on-disclosure-of-suspects-details/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC comment on police forces’ progress in improving their response to stalking06/08/2025 10:20:00
The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) has published a progress report (1 August 2025) on police forces’ actions in response to recommendations following the Suzy Lamplugh Trust super-complaint on stalking.
APCC response to the police officer pay award 2025-2604/08/2025 13:20:00
APCC recently responded to the police officer pay award 2025-26.
APCC statement on the introduction of the ninja sword ban01/08/2025 16:05:00
From today (1 August 2025), it is illegal to possess, manufacture, import or sell ninja swords in England and Wales.
APCC response to IOPC data on deaths during or following police contact01/08/2025 13:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has published its annual report on deaths during or following police contact for 2024/25. The report states that 17 people died in police custody, and 60 people died by suicide 48 hours following release.
APCC Joint Victims Lead: Maintaining momentum in tackling violence against women and girls24/07/2025 13:20:00
One of the great societal issues of our time is how we deal with the epidemic of violence against women and girls (VAWG), particularly in a digital era with social media and the online world fuelling so much misogyny and male violence towards women.
APCC Victims Leads welcome rollout of domestic abuse perpetrator intervention programme18/07/2025 15:15:00
The Home Secretary has announced investment totalling £53 million over the next four years in support of the rollout across England and Wales of the DRIVE programme which targets domestic abuse perpetrators who pose the highest risk.
Supporting Alcohol Awareness Week 202509/07/2025 10:20:00
APCC Addictions and Substance Abuse Joint Leads are supporting Alcohol Awareness Week 2025 (7-13 July) to raise awareness of the potential harms associated with the consumption of alcohol.
APCC Chair backs Safer Streets Summer town centre policing blitz07/07/2025 09:15:00
Chair of the APCC, Emily Spurrell, is backing a summer of intensified policing in town centres across England and Wales.