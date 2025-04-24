Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC response to new police vetting reforms
APCC joint lead for Transparency and Accountability and Deputy Mayor for West Yorkshire, Alison Lowe, said:
“We welcome the new measures which will help to ensure that only those officers who meet the highest policing standards are able to serve the public in the way that we all expect and deserve. As the directly elected voice of the public in policing, Police and Crime Commissioners will provide the necessary checks and balances and hold Chief Constables to account for rooting out those who are not fit to serve and improving force cultures.
“I would also draw attention to the fact that many of these new measures carry a significant administrative cost which PCCs will struggle to meet from their existing budgets and would want to see this accounted for in future police funding settlements.”
