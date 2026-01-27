Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC response to new powers for the Home Secretary to intervene in failing forces
Responding to the announcement of new powers for the Home Secretary to intervene in failing forces, PCCs Matthew Scott and Clare Moody recently said:
“While we welcome plans to improve performance across policing, involving His Majesty’s Inspectorate, the Home Office and local policing bodies, it is wrong to say that police forces are not accountable to politicians or the public. Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors, through the Mayor, are elected by the public and serve as the voice of the public in policing, holding chief constables to account for the performance of their forces. Abolishing PCCs and replacing them with local authority run boards will weaken, not strengthen, local police accountability. In addition, the Home Secretary has powers in the Police Act 1996 to intervene.”
Notes:
- Matthew Scott is Police and Crime Commissioner for Kent
- Clare Moody is Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset
