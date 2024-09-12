Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC response to police inspectorate's report on activism and impartiality in policing
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Transparency and Accountability, Alison Lowe OBE and Rupert Matthews responds to the publication of HMICFRS’s inspection report on activism and impartiality in policing
“The principle of police impartiality is vital, should be upheld and be free of improper political interference. The report finds that, in the main, police officers and staff do apply these principles. That said, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) welcome the opportunity to work with other sector bodies to ensure the police have clear guidance and tools to apply them.
“Police and Crime Commissioners have a vital statutory duty to perform, to hold Chief Constables to account for their efficiency and effectiveness on behalf of the public, and the performance of the force’s officers and staff. They are the voice of the public in policing and an essential part of policing governance. The report acknowledges the respective remits that Chief Constables and Police and Crime Commissioners have in delivering for the public and keeping them safe.”
Notes
- Alison Lowe is APCC Joint Lead on Transparency and Accountability, and West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime
- Rupert Matthews is APCC Joint Lead on Transparency and Accountability, and PCC for Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland
- The HMICFRS inspection report into activism and impartiality in policing can be found here
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-response-to-police-inspectorates-report-on-activism-and-impartiality-in-policing/
