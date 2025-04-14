APCC response to the Home Affairs Committee report on the violent disorder of Summer 2024.

Emily Spurrell, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and PCC for Merseyside said:

“Last year’s violence and disorder was deeply traumatising and has had significant impact on residents, communities and wider society.

“The inquiry conducted by Parliament’s Home Affairs Select Committee and resulting report has rightly highlighted the excellent response from officers on the ground, rejected claims of two-tier policing, and I am pleased to see their bravery and determination in the face of adversity commended.

“However, the report also suggested that an earlier, nationally coordinated policing response could have protected more of the public, police officers and property from harm. Ensuring this capability and improved information sharing at a national level must be a priority for all involved in the policing reform agenda.

“I also recognise issues the report raises about declining trust in institutions and the impact of the spread of misinformation and disinformation on social media in fuelling the violent disorder. It is vital that the public have trust and confidence in our public services which is why I welcome the commitment of the Crown Prosecution Service to review its social media guidelines to enable policing and its partners to be able to counter false and incendiary claims without fear of compromising ongoing investigations and subsequent trials. It is incumbent on all of us in public life to combat the malicious and dangerous falsehoods that are spread online.

“As the report acknowledges, the response of the Criminal Justice System in prosecuting and these crimes was swift and decisive. We now need to ensure that system is able to respond in the same way for all crimes.

“Finally, we were pleased to see funding confirmed by the Home Office to cover the costs of the police response to the disorder, however, there remain significant challenges for some Police Commissioners in relation to riot compensation. The report supports Police and Crime Commissioners’ call not to fund riot compensation claims from their existing policing budgets and I urge the government to release funding to cover costs incurred during the disorder as soon as possible to enable this.”