APCC response to the police officer pay award 2025-26

APCC recently responded to the police officer pay award 2025-26.

The APCC’s Joint Finance Leads, Roger Hirst, PCC for Essex and Joy Allen, PCC for Durham, said:

“We welcome the government’s decision to implement in full the Police Remuneration Review Body’s recommendation of a 4.2% pay award for police officers. This reflects the professionalism and dedication shown by officers across the country in keeping the public safe.

“However, this uplift exceeds the salary provisions budgeted by the majority of police forces. While the additional £120 million announced by the Home Office is a step in the right direction, it does not fully account for the wider financial impact on forces — including overtime, pensions and broader pay-related costs.

“Forces are already contending with significant inflationary pressures and rising demand. Without a comprehensive and sustainable funding settlement, this award could result in difficult choices that may affect the delivery of policing services and long-term workforce planning.

“We remain committed to working with the government to ensure police forces are adequately resourced to maintain public confidence, support officer wellbeing, and meet the growing complexity of policing in today’s society.”