APCC statement following publication of the crime and policing bill

APCC Chair, Emily Spurrell response to the Government crime and policing bill

The government has published its Crime and Policing Bill. In response, APCC Chair, Emily Spurrell, said:

“This is a major piece of legislation designed to tackle a host of issues that we know members of the public really care about – so-called low-level crimes that blight neighbourhoods, as well as serious high-harm crimes, the threat of which make people feel unsafe.

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and their mayoral equivalents are elected not only to hold police forces to account but to drive change that improves people’s lives. We welcome measures in the Crime and Policing Bill to crack down on persistent anti-social behaviour, shop theft and violence against retail workers, and the recent surge in street crime, along with action to address the ease with which children can get hold of lethal knives. We are also pleased to see legislative steps being taken to protect victims of stalking, children at risk of sexual exploitation and abuse, as well as strengthened monitoring of sex offenders in the community.

“PCCs support the government’s Safer Streets mission but increased powers must be matched with resourcing if policing is to deliver a better service to the public. We acknowledge the financial challenges the government faces, but if the measures in this Bill are to prove effective, resourcing must extend to the courts and prisons which are buckling under the strain of increased demand and a broken justice system.

“Policing alone cannot tackle many of the issues that deeply affect our communities. PCCs are the linchpin for much work with local partners in health, education, local government and the voluntary sector to find effective and innovative solutions, and we are committed to pursuing those aims within the legislative framework Parliament provides.”

Note