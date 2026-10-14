APCC statement in support of National Hate Crime Awareness Week (10-17 October 2026)

National Hate Crime Awareness Week is held each year to encourage communities, safety partners and civic leaders to work together to tackle hate crime and promote support for victims.

To mark the week, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ Joint Leads on Race Disparity, Equality and Human Rights, Baroness Lowe OBE and John Campion, said:

“No society will ever be safe where prejudice, intolerance and bigotry is given space to thrive. Together, we must reject the toxic attitudes that divide our communities and defend everyone’s right to live in peace and safety, free from fear and harassment.

“New Home Office data highlights the shocking scale of the issue, with the number of hate crimes recorded by police across England and Wales in the year ending March 2026 increasing 7% compared to the previous year. In total, there were 146,825 hate crimes recorded over the 12-month period. Alongside a 13% rise in religious hate crime crimes, there was a marked increase in cases targeting both Jewish and Muslim people, with incidents often surging in response to major domestic and global incidents.

“Any increase in hate crimes is deeply concerning and reminds us that more work is needed to drive greater social cohesion, to better protect vulnerable communities and prevent future offending.

“There is absolutely no place for hatred in the UK. We must stand strong in the face of those who seek to divide us and who try to attack the values of respect, tolerance, compassion and kindness this country celebrates.

“For the victims, the impact is profound and long-lasting. Now, more than ever, we must stand in solidarity with communities who are impacted by hate crime. As Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors, we will continue to hold Chief Constables accountable. Victims deserve a proactive and effective policing response and high-quality support to recover. Only by increasing trust in the system will future victims feel confident in coming forward to receive help and justice.”

Editors’ notes

Alison Lowe, Baroness Lowe of Armley OBE is West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime