Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC statement in support of National Hate Crime Awareness Week (10-17 October 2026)
National Hate Crime Awareness Week is held each year to encourage communities, safety partners and civic leaders to work together to tackle hate crime and promote support for victims.
To mark the week, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ Joint Leads on Race Disparity, Equality and Human Rights, Baroness Lowe OBE and John Campion, said:
“No society will ever be safe where prejudice, intolerance and bigotry is given space to thrive. Together, we must reject the toxic attitudes that divide our communities and defend everyone’s right to live in peace and safety, free from fear and harassment.
“New Home Office data highlights the shocking scale of the issue, with the number of hate crimes recorded by police across England and Wales in the year ending March 2026 increasing 7% compared to the previous year. In total, there were 146,825 hate crimes recorded over the 12-month period. Alongside a 13% rise in religious hate crime crimes, there was a marked increase in cases targeting both Jewish and Muslim people, with incidents often surging in response to major domestic and global incidents.
“Any increase in hate crimes is deeply concerning and reminds us that more work is needed to drive greater social cohesion, to better protect vulnerable communities and prevent future offending.
“There is absolutely no place for hatred in the UK. We must stand strong in the face of those who seek to divide us and who try to attack the values of respect, tolerance, compassion and kindness this country celebrates.
“For the victims, the impact is profound and long-lasting. Now, more than ever, we must stand in solidarity with communities who are impacted by hate crime. As Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors, we will continue to hold Chief Constables accountable. Victims deserve a proactive and effective policing response and high-quality support to recover. Only by increasing trust in the system will future victims feel confident in coming forward to receive help and justice.”
Editors’ notes
- Alison Lowe, Baroness Lowe of Armley OBE is West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime
- John Campion is the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia
- The statistics, Hate Crime, England and Wales, year ending March 2026, can be found via Hate Crime, England and Wales, year ending March 2026 – GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-statement-in-support-of-national-hate-crime-awareness-week-10-17-october-2026/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC joint Victims Leads welcome new measures to mark and track domestic abusers to boost victims’ safety07/10/2026 11:20:00
APCC joint leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott esponse to new safeguards requiring courts to make a formal record when domestic abuse is a factor in offending
APCC Criminal Justice Leads respond to tough new restrictions for offenders released on licence02/10/2026 13:20:00
APCC Criminal Justice Leads yesterday responded to tough new restrictions for offenders released on licence.
National Police Memorial Day 202628/09/2026 16:20:00
Every year, families, friends, colleagues and leaders come together to remember the lives and sacrifice of police officers who have died or been killed in the line of duty at a service organised by the Police Remembrance Trust, with this year’s event held at Waterfront Hall in Belfast.
APCC Roads Policing Leads call for urgent action to protect young drivers25/09/2026 13:20:00
Following new figures showing that more than 23,000 people were killed or seriously injured in collisions involving young drivers in just five years the APCC’s joint leads for Roads Policing have called for decisive national action.
APCC Joint Victims Leads welcome government announcement of nationwide rollout of specialist rape and sexual offences courts24/09/2026 10:15:00
The APCC’s joint leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott have welcomed the government’s announcement of a nationwide rollout of specialist rape and sexual offences courts, describing it as a significant milestone in improving survivors’ experience of the criminal justice system.
APCC Serious Violence Leads’ response to expanded crackdown on knife crime18/09/2026 17:20:00
APCC Joint Leads on Serious Violence, Simon Foster, PCC for the West Midlands, and Matthew Barber, PCC for Thames Valley, responded to the news that the Home Secretary will be expanding the government’s crackdown on knife crime by targeting 230 hotspots
APCC Chair response to the State of Policing Report 2025-2609/09/2026 10:20:00
APCC Chair yesterday responded to the State of Policing Report 2025-26.
APCC Chair: Two-tier policing? We’re asking the wrong question04/09/2026 17:05:00
What happened to Henry Nowak was heartbreaking. His death raises serious and legitimate questions about how people are treated while in police custody. Those questions demand careful investigation, scrutiny, and accountability wherever it is needed.