APCC statement in support of National Hate Crime Awareness Week

National Hate Crime Awareness Week is held each year to encourage organisations, Government, policing, councils, key voluntary sector partners, and communities affected by hate crime to work together to tackle hate crime across the UK and educate future generations to say no to hate in our communities.

To mark the week, the APCC’s Joint Leads on Race Disparity, Equality and Human Rights, Alison Lowe OBE and John Campion, said:

“Everyone has the right to live free of harassment and fear. This is why it is so important we take a zero-tolerance approach towards those who wish to divide our communities and spread hatred and prejudice. Those who act unacceptably and those who condone such actions must understand there is no place for it in a tolerant society. “Hatred based on difference is not something the police can deal with alone – tackling prejudice is a society-wide issue. However, police must deal with perpetrators of hate crimes appropriately, and Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs), Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners (PFCCs) and Deputy Mayors are committed to holding their local Chief Constable to account for their force’s response to these offences. The APCC’s Equality Framework includes guidance on actions we as PCCs can take to address hate crime. “It can take courage to report that you have been the victim of a hate crime but we would encourage you to come forward so that the police have the best chance of identifying the perpetrator and bringing them to justice. Alternatively, you can report directly to victims’ services which PCCs commission for their area, so that you can find appropriate support.”

Notes