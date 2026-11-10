Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC statement in support of Safer Business Action Week
Safer Business Action Week is an annual, national campaign bringing police forces, business leaders, retailers and partners together to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and improve awareness of their impact on businesses and retailers.
Organised by the National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) the initiative demonstrates the power of working in partnership and showcases the ongoing work of PCCs, Business Crime Reduction Partnerships, Business Improvement Districts, private security providers and local police to hold prolific offenders accountable for the harm they cause residents, businesses and their employees.
To mark the start of the week of action, APCC Joint Business and Retail Crime Leads, Katy Bourne OBE and Andy Dunbobbin yesterday said:
“Businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, creating jobs, supporting vital public services and driving economic growth and prosperity. It is critical we continue to work effectively together to tackle the crime threats that prevent our high streets from thriving.
“Every year, too many UK firms experience crime while the number of violent or abusive incidents towards shop workers increases. PCCs have been instrumental in bringing retailers and policing together under the Pegasus Partnership whilst also creating, via OPAL, a national intelligence capability around organised shop theft. Additionally, PCCs have supported new legislative protections under the Crime and Policing Act 2026 that will strengthen the response to these issues in future with measures including a new standalone offence for assaulting a retail worker and the removal of the £200 threshold for shop theft.
“PCCs and Deputy Mayors continue to drive innovation in their local areas, deploying new digital platforms to make reporting crime easier and more efficient, pioneering personalised support systems to help offenders address the underlying causes of their behaviour and increasing the use of technology, such as GPS tagging, to reduce reoffending and aid rehabilitation.
“Safer Business Action Week provides an opportunity to highlight and intensify the year-round action to address the risks facing businesses and retailers and heighten awareness of the practical steps communities can take to prevent crime and reduce harm. While progress continues to be made, it is more important than ever that we keep working hard to bring about positive change. It shows just what can be achieved by not accepting the status quo and recognising that retail crime is neither victimless nor harmless.”
- Katy Bourne OBE is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex
- Andy Dunbobbin is the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-statement-in-support-of-safer-business-action-week-2/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC responds to fresh calls for policing to modernise to stay ahead of threat06/11/2026 16:15:00
APCC Chair, Emily Spurrell, has issued the following statement in response to an event due to take place today (6 November) hosted by Metropolitan Police: “The cost of standing still is that criminals will win”.
APCC welcomes the launch of new Respect Orders to tackle ASB27/10/2026 10:20:00
As of yesterday (Monday 26th October), new Respect Orders have come into effect across England and Wales, giving police and partners tougher powers to crack down on the most relentless adult anti-social behaviour offenders.
APCC response to new wastewater analysis findings on drug consumption20/10/2026 15:05:00
The Wastewater Analysis for Narcotics Detection (WAND) programme uses wastewater analysis to provide robust and timely estimates of drug consumption. The method is used internationally and is based on measuring drug analytes excreted by the body that enter wastewater systems.
APCC Criminal Justice Leads welcome the Government’s response to the Independent Review of the Criminal Courts16/10/2026 13:20:00
APCC Criminal Justice Leads yesterday welcomed the Government’s response to the Independent Review of the Criminal Courts.
APCC statement in support of National Hate Crime Awareness Week (10-17 October 2026)14/10/2026 13:25:00
National Hate Crime Awareness Week is held each year to encourage communities, safety partners and civic leaders to work together to tackle hate crime and promote support for victims.
APCC joint Victims Leads welcome new measures to mark and track domestic abusers to boost victims’ safety07/10/2026 11:20:00
APCC joint leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott esponse to new safeguards requiring courts to make a formal record when domestic abuse is a factor in offending
APCC Criminal Justice Leads respond to tough new restrictions for offenders released on licence02/10/2026 13:20:00
APCC Criminal Justice Leads yesterday responded to tough new restrictions for offenders released on licence.
National Police Memorial Day 202628/09/2026 16:20:00
Every year, families, friends, colleagues and leaders come together to remember the lives and sacrifice of police officers who have died or been killed in the line of duty at a service organised by the Police Remembrance Trust, with this year’s event held at Waterfront Hall in Belfast.
APCC Roads Policing Leads call for urgent action to protect young drivers25/09/2026 13:20:00
Following new figures showing that more than 23,000 people were killed or seriously injured in collisions involving young drivers in just five years the APCC’s joint leads for Roads Policing have called for decisive national action.