APCC statement on new neighbourhood policing measures
The Prime Minister has unveiled new plans as part of the rollout of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee. Responding to the announcement, APCC Chair and PCC for Merseyside, Emily Spurrell said:
“Neighbourhood policing is vital for building trust, preventing crime and fostering community engagement. It ensures that local officers, with their unique knowledge, can swiftly address the specific needs of their communities, creating safer and more connected neighbourhoods. Residents and businesses have made it clear, time and again, that they want an accessible local policing team, with local knowledge, dealing with the unique problems in their communities.
Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors have echoed their communities’ voices in setting the priorities for their Chief Constables and made neighbourhood policing a priority in their Police and Crime Plans. The Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee is an opportunity to reconnect policing with the communities they serve, helping to restore the trust and confidence that is vital if we are to continue policing by consent.
The APCC welcomed the additional neighbourhood policing funding announced in January by the government, to enhance policing’s ability to deliver with additional officers and Police Community Support Officers. However, there remains significant pressure on police budgets and we will continue to work with the government to ensure policing has the resources it needs to effectively deliver neighbourhood policing for the public.”
APCC Joint Leads on Local Policing, Cleveland PCC Matt Storey and Gloucestershire PCC Chris Nelson, said:
“A more engaged, visible and professionalised neighbourhood policing presence with consistent response times is critical to tackling crime and improving public safety. This is the message that we have taken to government and today’s announcement shows it is listening.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the Home Office to ensure the full 13,000 expansion of Neighbourhood Policing is delivered as soon as possible, as it is vital to ensure that this commitment results in tangible improvements for communities.”
“PCCs and Deputy Mayors are committed to ensuring that their police forces provide the best possible service to the communities they serve and will hold chief constables to account for delivering an improved policing offer to neighbourhoods in all force areas across England and Wales.”
