APCC statement on the introduction of the ninja sword ban

From today (1 August 2025), it is illegal to possess, manufacture, import or sell ninja swords in England and Wales.

Anyone caught in possession of this kind of weapon in private could face six months in prison, to be increased to two years under the forthcoming Crime and Policing Bill. Those caught with a ninja sword in a public place already face up to four years in jail.

Marking the introduction of the ban, APCC Joint Leads on Serious Violence, Simon Foster, PCC for the West Midlands, and Matthew Barber, PCC for Thames Valley, said:

“We wholeheartedly back this ban. These lethal weapons have no practical use beyond causing serious harm, so it is absolutely right that their possession should be outlawed.

“The lives of far too many people are being lost or destroyed through knife crime, so Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors are fully supportive of measures that make the acquisition of weapons harder. PCCs and Deputy Mayors hold their police forces to account, so as to ensure robust disruption and enforcement. In addition, we must also focus on the root causes behind a person’s decision to carry a knife – a choice that places them at greater risk of becoming a victim of knife crime themselves.

“We want to reassure local communities that PCCs and Deputy Mayors are working hard to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife and to change behaviours which can lead to knife crime. That includes in relation to normal household knives, that are often used by criminals. Through our Violence Reduction Units, and the Serious Violence Duty, PCCs bring a range of partners together – from education, health, and youth justice – to deliver a range of programmes which help prevent knife crime and serious violence.

“We believe this new ban on Ninja swords will make a significant difference in the availability of these deadly weapons, including additional powers for the police to remove them, particularly in relation to gang related violence affecting young people, which, combined with the need for sustained and secure funding from the government, to ensure joined-up prevention and early interventions continue, will help make our streets safer.”