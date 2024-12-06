APCC statement on the Prime Minister's pledge to boost neighbourhood policing

The APCC's Joint Leads on Local Policing, Chris Nelson and Matt Storey, responded to a pledge from the Prime Minister of a boost to neighbourhood policing in England and Wales

“We welcome the government’s commitment to restoring neighbourhood patrols and a guarantee of what people can expect from their neighbourhood policing teams. The pledge of a £100 million funding injection demonstrates they understand the value the public places on having more visible local policing in their area.

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) know how important neighbourhood policing is to our communities. Residents want to see officers on their streets preventing and robustly tackling the anti-social behaviour, street theft and shoplifting that so devastate areas and that make people feel unsafe.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee Framework includes the promise of a dedicated named officer for every neighbourhood, who understands local issues and will be trained to proactively help resolve problems before crimes are committed. On behalf of our communities, PCCs will hold our local forces to account on delivery of this pledge and ensure the quality of officers’ interactions with the communities and victims they serve are effective and the impact measurable.”

