APCC supports Operation Spotlight initiative to reduce criminal activity and deaths on UK roads

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) is lending its support to Operation Spotlight, a nationally coordinated road safety campaign led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). Running from 1st to 28th April, this initiative brings together police forces to protect communities by disrupting criminal activity on the UK road network and reducing the number of people who are killed and seriously injured.

It aims to target criminals who use the road network alongside tackling the most prevalent causes of road deaths and serious injuries, collectively known as the ‘Fatal Four’ — speeding, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, failure to wear a seatbelt, and mobile phone use while driving.

APCC joint leads for roads policing, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Warwickshire PCC Philip Seccombe said:

“The devastating impact of road collisions is felt by far too many families and communities. Through our work supporting victims, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors witness the profound human cost behind these statistics.

“Many of these tragedies are preventable. By targeting dangerous behaviours such as speeding, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, failing to wear a seatbelt or using a mobile phone while driving, lives can be saved.

“These behaviours are often linked to broader patterns of criminality and harm. Tackling criminal use of the roads is essential to protecting law-abiding road users and enhancing public safety.

“PCCs and Deputy Mayors fully support Operation Spotlight, which demonstrates the power of coordinated enforcement and public education in making our roads safer for everyone. We will continue to work in partnership with police forces, road safety organisations and local authorities to reinforce the importance of responsible driving, tackle criminal road use, and reduce preventable harm on the roads.”