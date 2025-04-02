Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC supports Operation Spotlight initiative to reduce criminal activity and deaths on UK roads
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) is lending its support to Operation Spotlight, a nationally coordinated road safety campaign led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). Running from 1st to 28th April, this initiative brings together police forces to protect communities by disrupting criminal activity on the UK road network and reducing the number of people who are killed and seriously injured.
It aims to target criminals who use the road network alongside tackling the most prevalent causes of road deaths and serious injuries, collectively known as the ‘Fatal Four’ — speeding, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, failure to wear a seatbelt, and mobile phone use while driving.
APCC joint leads for roads policing, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Warwickshire PCC Philip Seccombe said:
“The devastating impact of road collisions is felt by far too many families and communities. Through our work supporting victims, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors witness the profound human cost behind these statistics.
“Many of these tragedies are preventable. By targeting dangerous behaviours such as speeding, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, failing to wear a seatbelt or using a mobile phone while driving, lives can be saved.
“These behaviours are often linked to broader patterns of criminality and harm. Tackling criminal use of the roads is essential to protecting law-abiding road users and enhancing public safety.
“PCCs and Deputy Mayors fully support Operation Spotlight, which demonstrates the power of coordinated enforcement and public education in making our roads safer for everyone. We will continue to work in partnership with police forces, road safety organisations and local authorities to reinforce the importance of responsible driving, tackle criminal road use, and reduce preventable harm on the roads.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-supports-operation-spotlight-initiative-to-reduce-criminal-activity-and-deaths-on-uk-roads/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Statement on HMICFRS crime investigations inspection01/04/2025 16:20:00
HMICFRS yesterday published a new national report following an inspection into how effectively the police investigate crime.
Statement on report into domestic abuse deaths27/03/2025 09:25:00
APCC joint lead for Victims, PCC Clare Moody responds to a report published on 25 March by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the Domestic Homicide Project into deaths as a result of domestic abuse in the past year
Statement on Police Race Action Plan progress report26/03/2025 16:20:00
The Police Race Action Plan has published its published its latest progress report, which includes a new anti-racism commitment for policing.
Statement on the association of convenience stores's 2005 crime report12/03/2025 15:25:00
The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has published its annual Crime Report which estimates the total cost of crime to convenience stores at £316 million, equivalent to more than £6,000 per store.
Response to victim's commissioner's report on the impact of court delays on victims05/03/2025 12:20:00
The APCC’s joint Leads on the Criminal Justice System, Donna Jones and Danielle Stone, respond to the Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales’s report on the impact of the courts backlog on victims, victim services and the wider criminal justice system.
National coordination and partnership disrupting organised retail crime05/03/2025 10:20:00
The fight against retail crime continues building momentum thanks to strong partnerships between policing and retailers and recent Government announcements to strengthen legislation.
Statement on the government's response to the Grenfell Tower inquiry findings04/03/2025 13:20:00
Statement given yesterday on the government's response to the Grenfell Tower inquiry findings.
Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition 202503/03/2025 16:20:00
APCC Chair Emily Spurrell has commented on police staff week of celebration and recognition 2025.