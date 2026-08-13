APCC Victims’ and Roads Policing leads statement: Victims’ Commissioner’s report on victims of RTCs

In response to the Victim’s Commissioner’s report, Forgotten victims: Barriers to justice following a road traffic collision, the APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, said:

“We welcome the Victims’ Commissioner’s report and echo her call for a victim-centred, trauma-informed approach to supporting victims of road traffic collisions. While we know many police officers and specialist support services are working hard to support victims, it is clear more needs to be done. No victim or grieving family should feel forgotten by the system that is supposed to support them.

“As local victims champions, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors raise victims’ voices, advocate on their behalf to ensure their needs are prioritised and met by local criminal justice agencies, and commission specialist services to support them. We have raised the need for stronger accountability across statutory agencies so that every victim receives the information, communication and support to which they are entitled under the Victims’ Code.

“The APCC contributed to this report and is committed to further supporting the Victims’ Commissioner in her work to strengthen accountability and compliance with the Victims’ Code, and to improve victims’ journeys through the criminal justice system.”