Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
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APCC Victims’ and Roads Policing leads statement: Victims’ Commissioner’s report on victims of RTCs
In response to the Victim’s Commissioner’s report, Forgotten victims: Barriers to justice following a road traffic collision, the APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, said:
“We welcome the Victims’ Commissioner’s report and echo her call for a victim-centred, trauma-informed approach to supporting victims of road traffic collisions. While we know many police officers and specialist support services are working hard to support victims, it is clear more needs to be done. No victim or grieving family should feel forgotten by the system that is supposed to support them.
“As local victims champions, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors raise victims’ voices, advocate on their behalf to ensure their needs are prioritised and met by local criminal justice agencies, and commission specialist services to support them. We have raised the need for stronger accountability across statutory agencies so that every victim receives the information, communication and support to which they are entitled under the Victims’ Code.
“The APCC contributed to this report and is committed to further supporting the Victims’ Commissioner in her work to strengthen accountability and compliance with the Victims’ Code, and to improve victims’ journeys through the criminal justice system.”
APCC Joint Leads for Roads Policing, Joy Allen and Philip Seccombe, added:
“The Victims’ Commissioner makes clear the need for policing to place a higher priority on road safety. Survivors of road traffic collisions rightly deserve to be supported in their recovery but ultimately, we want to see fewer deaths and injuries on our roads in the first place. Measures in the government’s recent Road Safety Strategy will help in that aim, although we believe it should and could have gone further to mitigate the higher risks associated with some categories of road user.
“While we continue to advocate for changes to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries, preventable collisions continue to happen. When they happen, police must take them seriously, investigating swiftly and thoroughly, and engaging with victims and their families compassionately. It is not acceptable that those already dealing with trauma or the death of a relative should feel they’ve been left in limbo by their local police force.”
Editors’ notes
- Clare Moody is PCC for Avon and Somerset
- Matthew Scott is PCC for Kent
- Joy Allen is PCC for Durham
- Phillip Seccombe is PCC for Warwickshire
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-victims-and-roads-policing-leads-statement-victims-commissioners-report-on-victims-of-rtcs/
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