APCC Victims Leads back new laws on sexually explicit 'deepfake' images
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioner’s (APCC’s) Joint Leads for Victims have welcomed the government’s announcement that it plans to make the creation of sexually explicit ‘deepfake’ images of adults a criminal offence, along with the introduction of new offences of taking an intimate image without consent and installing equipment with the intent to commit these offences.
Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) Lisa Townsend and Clare Moody yesterday said:
“We have seen a proliferation of hyper-realistic sexually explicit ‘deepfake’ images created using AI and shared to cause humiliation, distress and alarm to victims. It is crucial that the law keeps up with technology, and these offences will help tackle new methods perpetrators are using to target their victims.
“The scale of sexual offending against women and girls is vast and it is vital we do all we can to confront and combat it, whilst supporting those who become victims. PCCs are committed to providing high quality services that help victims and survivors who need care and support, but we are clear that society as a whole has to recognise the need to tackle a culture that enables violence against women and girls, to make it unacceptable, and to punish those who abuse women whether online or in real life.”
Notes
- More information on the government's announcement can be found on the gov.uk website
- Lisa Townsend is APCC Joint Lead for Victims, and PCC for Surrey
- Clare Moody is APCC Joint Lead for Victims, and PCC for Avon and Somerset
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-victims-leads-back-new-laws-on-sexually-explicit-deepfake-images/
