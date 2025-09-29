APCC Victims Leads comment on Suzy Lamplugh Trust update on police response to stalking

The Suzy Lamplugh Trust has released a report a year on from the publication of findings following its super complaint on the police response stalking.

Commenting on the Trust’s update, the APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, PCCs Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, said:

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors have a statutory responsibility to commission support for victims of all forms of crime in their area, which includes access to specialist support for victims of stalking. We want victims to be confident their needs will be met which is why we are committed, in partnership with local partners within and beyond policing, to identifying and embedding best practice and driving consistency in the provision of support. “As part of a whole-system approach to tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG), several PCCs have also committed to delivering perpetrator intervention programmes, including for stalking. “Key to improving support and outcomes for the victims of stalking is sustainable and long-term funding for PCCs and local partners, so we reiterate our call for government to prioritise this in its upcoming VAWG Strategy.”

Notes