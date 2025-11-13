Thursday 13 Nov 2025 @ 16:20
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Victims leads pay tribute to Baroness Helen Newlove following news of her death

Following the announcement of the death of the Victims’ Commissioner, Baroness Helen Newlove, the APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, yesterday said:

“We would like to pass on our deepest sympathies to Baroness Newlove’s family and friends on the sad news of her death.

“Baroness Newlove worked tirelessly on behalf of victims of crime in England and Wales grounded in her own tragic experience of the murder of her husband, Garry. She leaves a proud legacy of having transformed the way in which victims are treated.

“The thoughts of all Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors and those at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners are with her loved ones, and all who worked alongside her.”

