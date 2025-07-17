Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Victims’ Leads response to CPS inspectorate’s report on handling of rape cases
HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate has published a report which concludes the handling of rape cases in their early stages needs to urgently improve. The HMCPSI report highlights that the way cases are dealt with pre-charge creates problems as they proceed and risks a poor service to victims.
In response, APCC Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, yesterday said:
“For too long we have heard how victims and survivors of rape and other serious sexual offences have been badly let down by the criminal justice system, so we are very concerned they are still not getting a good enough service from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) welcomed the implementation of a national operating model in 2023 to improve how police and the CPS dealt with the investigation and prosecution of rape, and we are pleased to see an increase in victims coming forward and a rise in the number of prosecutions. However, the CPS must focus on embedding consistent approaches and quality to reduce delays and increase the chance of securing convictions.
“To experience rape is devastating and causes lasting trauma for victims and survivors, and their needs must be central to the criminal justice process. PCCs, many of whom chair their Local Criminal Justice Boards and who all commission services to support victims of crime, are key to driving change and we remain committed to improving outcomes for victims.”
Notes
- Clare Moody is PCC for Avon and Somerset
- Matthew Scott is PCC for Kent
- The HMCPSI inspection report on early advice and pre-charge decision making in adult rape cases can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-victims-leads-response-to-cps-inspectorates-report-on-handling-of-rape-cases/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC comment on the Domestic Abuse Commissioner’s Domestic Homicide Review Pilot report16/07/2025 13:20:00
APCC Victims Leads Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, response to publication of the Domestic Abuse Commissioner’s report into her recent Domestic Homicide Review Pilot
Backing Operation Spotlight: Targeting ‘Fatal Four’ offences on the roads15/07/2025 16:20:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) is supporting Operation Spotlight, a nationally coordinated enforcement operation to improve road safety by targeting an increase in incidents in the month of July related to driving offences linked to the ‘Fatal Four’.
APCC leads respond to Home Affairs Committee report on VAWG funding11/07/2025 15:20:00
The APCC’s joint leads for Violence Against Women and Girls, Clare Moody, PCC for Avon and Somerset and Matthew Scott, PCC for Kent, respond to Home Affairs Committee report on VAWG funding
APCC Chair comment on Leveson review of criminal courts09/07/2025 15:10:00
Rt Hon Sir Brian Leveson’s independent review of the criminal courts has been published.
Supporting Alcohol Awareness Week 202509/07/2025 10:20:00
APCC Addictions and Substance Abuse Joint Leads are supporting Alcohol Awareness Week 2025 (7-13 July) to raise awareness of the potential harms associated with the consumption of alcohol.
APCC Chair backs Safer Streets Summer town centre policing blitz07/07/2025 09:15:00
Chair of the APCC, Emily Spurrell, is backing a summer of intensified policing in town centres across England and Wales.
Marking Neighbourhood Policing Week 202527/06/2025 13:20:00
Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025 (23-29 June) is held annually to celebrate local, community and neighbourhood policing.
APCC leads comment on the Comprehensive Spending Review12/06/2025 11:15:00
APCC Joint Leads for Funding and Finance, Roger Hirst and Joy Allen, have commented following publication of the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review.