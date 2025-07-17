APCC Victims’ Leads response to CPS inspectorate’s report on handling of rape cases

HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate has published a report which concludes the handling of rape cases in their early stages needs to urgently improve. The HMCPSI report highlights that the way cases are dealt with pre-charge creates problems as they proceed and risks a poor service to victims.

In response, APCC Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, yesterday said:

“For too long we have heard how victims and survivors of rape and other serious sexual offences have been badly let down by the criminal justice system, so we are very concerned they are still not getting a good enough service from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). “Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) welcomed the implementation of a national operating model in 2023 to improve how police and the CPS dealt with the investigation and prosecution of rape, and we are pleased to see an increase in victims coming forward and a rise in the number of prosecutions. However, the CPS must focus on embedding consistent approaches and quality to reduce delays and increase the chance of securing convictions. “To experience rape is devastating and causes lasting trauma for victims and survivors, and their needs must be central to the criminal justice process. PCCs, many of whom chair their Local Criminal Justice Boards and who all commission services to support victims of crime, are key to driving change and we remain committed to improving outcomes for victims.”

Notes