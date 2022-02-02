Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Violence Against Women and Girls Summit
APCC Joint Victims’ Leads Donna Jones and Sophie Linden comment on the APCC Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Summit
“The successful VAWG Summit gave us all an important opportunity to affirm our commitment to tackling violence against women and girls and protecting our most vulnerable.
“The Summit provided an opportunity to hear about the innovative and collaborative work that Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are engaged in with local and national partners in order to address the issue, lead from the front and drive positive change.
“Keynote speakers included the Minister for Safeguarding, Rachel Maclean MP who reminded us of some sobering statistics that one in five women will be a victim of sexual assault. The Minister praised PCCs for their commitment to tackling VAWG and the shared ambition from the Government to police forces and PCCs to tackle all aspects of VAWG from preventing it, to supporting victims and prosecuting offenders. We heard from Zoe Billingham, Chair of the Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and former Inspector for HMICFRS. Zoe reiterated that VAWG is an epidemic, that needs societal change and that PCCs had a role in holding the police to account.
“The Victims’ Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC, was part of an excellent panel session, entitled ‘The PCC’s Role in a Victims Focussed Approach’. Panel members included Nicole Jacobs (Domestic Abuse Commissioner) and Emily Hunt (Independent advisor on the Government’s End-to-End Rape Review), who were invited to consider what PCCs should be doing to ensure a victim-focused approach to VAWG and how they might better approach perpetrator management to ensure lasting behavioural change. The Victims’ Commissioner encouraged PCCs to appoint a Victim’s Champion to help address and tackle VAWG. The Domestic Abuse Commissioner said that PCCs have an influential role in convening services for victims and survivors of violence. We were grateful to be joined by Emily, who reminded us of the importance of keeping victims voice central to our thinking and work.
“The second half of the Summit discussed and analysed the importance of a public health approach to VAWG. It included a presentation from Maggie Blythe, NPCC Lead for VAWG, and the Welsh public health approach from Joanne Hopkins, Programme Director, Childhood Experiences, Criminal Justice and Violence Prevention, Public Health Wales. PCCs have long advocated a whole-system approach and as local leaders we have a key role to play in co-ordinating activity and making this happen.
“The Summit concluded with examples from three PCCs on what they are already successfully doing to tackle VAWG in their communities. We know the importance of sharing best practice and learning from each other.
“PCCs have a critical role in tackling serious violence and we are engaged with the Government, national and local partners and are a collective and powerful voice in addressing VAWG and trying to eradicate it from society. We will be publishing a VAWG action plan and this Summit fed into that work.”
NB: Donna Jones is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire.
Sophie Linden is Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in London.
HMICFRS = Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-violence-against-women-and-girls-summit/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC welcomes funding which will complete the recruitment of 20,000 new police officers17/12/2021 14:05:00
The Government yesterday published its Provisional Police Funding Settlement for 2022/23.
How PCCs will support policing to end violence against women and girls16/12/2021 11:20:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners has welcomed the publication of policing’s plans to improve its response to violence against women and girls (VAWG).
ICVA committed to ensuring ICV schemes are focused on equality and diversity10/12/2021 14:05:00
The APCC's Deputy Mental Health and Custody lead PCC Emily Spurrell has welcomed Just Visiting? - a report published today by the Independent Custody Visiting Association (ICVA) and the Criminal Justice Alliance on tackling race and gender inequalities in police custody.
Tackling race disparity in policing and the criminal justice system09/12/2021 10:20:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners has set out its latest plan to improve Black communities’ confidence in policing and the criminal justice system.
APCC portfolio welcome to Policing Minister letter on new measures to protect shopworkers08/12/2021 12:25:00
The APCC welcomes action to protect retail workers after Policing Minister Kit Malthouse confirmed this week that the Government has tabled an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, to ensure that the current aggravating factor, used in cases of assault, will apply to retail workers.
PCCs welcome national plan to cut drugs supply and demand, and invest in rehabilitation06/12/2021 15:20:00
The APCC’s Addictions and Substance Misuse portfolio has welcomed the Government’s new three-pronged strategy to tackling drugs in communities across England and Wales.
APCC welcomes decision to ban ‘practically medieval’ virginity testing24/11/2021 15:20:00
Police and Crime Commissioners welcome Parliament’s decision to amend the Health and Care Bill to ban so-called ‘virginity testing’ in England and Wales, including making it illegal to offer such tests.
How police and the CPS can improve charge and conviction rates for rape20/10/2021 16:15:00
Donna Jones, one of two Victims’ Leads at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, has told a panel of MPs the Crown Prosecution Service should be less risk-averse when considering charging suspects of Rape And Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO).