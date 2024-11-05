Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC welcomes lifting of "lifetime licences" for released IPP offenders
Responding to a Ministry of Justice announcement ending lifetime licenses for rehabilitated offenders who received indefinite sentences for public protection (IPPs), the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ Joint Lead on Criminal Justice, Danielle Stone, yesterday said:
“Offenders must, of course, be punished but that punishment must fit the crime. IPP sentences were abolished years ago, so it is right that those deemed safe for release by the Parole Board and who have shown they’ve turned their back on crime, are released, too, from probation service monitoring in the community.
“I welcome, too, changes that are to be brought in early next year that will cut the eligibility period for the Parole Board to consider ending IPP licences from 10 years after first release to three. If offenders are to be rehabilitated, they must have hope of a return to a life as a free member of society.”
Notes:
- Danielle Stone is the APCC’s Joint Lead on Criminal Justice, and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire.
- The MoJ press release can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-welcomes-lifting-of-lifetime-licences-for-released-ipp-offenders/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Statement in response to the budget31/10/2024 10:05:00
Roger Hirst and Joy Allen responds to announcements on public sector funding for policing and criminal justice contained in the Chancellor's Budget statement, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners' Finance Leads
APCC statement: Home Secretary statement on police accountabilty24/10/2024 09:20:00
APCC Chair Emily Spurrell responds to the Home Secretary’s announcement yesterday regarding police accountability
APCC comment on the announcement of an independent review of sentencing23/10/2024 10:20:00
APCC yesterday commented on the announcement of an independent review of sentencing.
APCC Chair statement after Met Police firearms officer cleared of murder22/10/2024 13:20:00
APCC Chair statement given yesterday after Met Police firearms officer cleared of murder.
APCC comment on statistics on deaths following police contact18/10/2024 13:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has published its annual statistics on deaths during or following police contact for the year March 2023 to 2024.
APCC statement in support of National Hate Crime Awareness Week16/10/2024 10:25:00
National Hate Crime Awareness Week is held each year to encourage organisations, Government, policing, councils, key voluntary sector partners, and communities affected by hate crime to work together to tackle hate crime across the UK and educate future generations to say no to hate in our communities.
APCC statement in support of Safer Business Action Week14/10/2024 14:10:00
Safer Business Action Week takes place each year to deliver a nationally coordinated range of crime prevention activities and raise awareness of the impact of crime and anti-social behaviour in retail settings.
APCC comments on inspectorate's report on policing anti-social behaviour11/10/2024 10:15:00
The APCC's Joint Leads on Local Policing, Matt Story and Chris Nelson, commented on the publication of a report by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services into the policing response to anti-social behaviour