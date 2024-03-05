APCC Welcomes The First Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition

The first-ever Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition takes place this week (4th to 8th March 2024).

Launched by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), with support from the College of Policing, the week will shine a spotlight on the individuals who play an important role within the policing family including call handlers, crime scene investigators, PCSOs, analysts and fleet managers.

Responding to launch, APCC Lead for Workforce Peter McCall, yesterday said:

“Behind the success of any police force is an army of police staff who invest passion, commitment and loyalty into fighting crime and protecting our communities. “I am proud of the policing family in its totality and warmly welcome this new annual celebration which gives special recognition to our police staff. Though our police staff often work in invisible, behind-the-scenes roles, their contribution to public safety is nonetheless instrumental for ensuring our communities receive the high standard of services they deserve. It is by valuing our police staff and showing our gratitude for their skilled and complex work, we will attract other talented people to consider one of the many roles and opportunities that await our police staff across the country.”

APCC Chair Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, yesterday said:

“Preventing crime is not just a job for police officers. It takes a huge number of skilled and multi-disciplined workers behind the scenes to protect the public and ensure the services they receive are efficient, effective, well-organised and offer value for money. “From studying fingerprints and managing our IT systems, through to call handling and keeping the finances in check, police staff play an integral role in the success of their forces. People are the lifeblood of any successful organisation and as PCCs, we join our colleagues across the criminal justice system in recognising the selfless and tireless efforts of our police staff this week. Policing would not be what it is today without the courage, teamwork and compassion of our unsung policing staff.”

NOTES FOR EDITORS