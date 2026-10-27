APCC welcomes the launch of new Respect Orders to tackle ASB

As of yesterday (Monday 26th October), new Respect Orders have come into effect across England and Wales, giving police and partners tougher powers to crack down on the most relentless adult anti-social behaviour offenders.

Welcoming their implementation under the Crime and Policing Act 2026, APCC Leads for Local Policing, Matt Storey and Chris Nelson, yesterday said:

“Anti-social behaviour (ASB) is an issue of pressing concern for our communities. As Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors, we see first-hand the devastating impact it has on the lives of victims and their families. This is why tackling and reducing this behaviour remains a core priority.

“We welcome the strengthening of powers that will enable the police, local authorities and key partners to take a tougher approach against the most relentless offenders and hold them accountable.

“Respect Orders not only provide immediate relief to communities affected by relentless and detrimental behaviour, improving the quality of life for residents, they also enable police and partners to mandate root cause interventions such as drug, alcohol or anger management treatments to address the underlying issues driving the behaviour in the first place. This is critical for preventing reoffending and securing the long-term safety of our communities.

“The implementation of these powers coincides with the launch of the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s Safer Town Centres Spotlight, which we are delighted to support. The campaign showcases the excellent partnership working already taking place across our town centres and provides real-life examples of how enforcement powers and innovative interventions are being used to successfully address crime and ASB.

“The four-week campaign, which runs from 26 October to 22 November, provides a platform for police and partners to share their success stories with the aim of increasing public confidence, sharing learning and contributing to future improvements in problem-solving and partnership action across the country.”