APM Achieves Carer Confident Level 2
Association for Project Management is proud to announce that it has officially been awarded the Carer Confident benchmark at Level 2 – Accomplished by Carers UK.
Carer Confident is a national employer benchmarking scheme developed by Carers UK. It recognises organisations that actively support and value employees with caring responsibilities. The aim is to foster inclusive, supportive workplace cultures where carers are recognised, respected, and given the flexibility and help they need to balance work and care.
Across the UK, millions of people juggle their careers alongside caring for a family member or friend who is ill, disabled, or elderly. By being a Carer Confident employer, APM is not only supporting employees but also strengthening the organisation by:
- Attracting and retaining talented employees.
- Creating a compassionate, inclusive workplace.
- Boosting wellbeing, engagement, and productivity.
- Demonstrating that we live our values by supporting all aspects of colleagues’ lives.
APM’s Human Resources, Payroll and Benefits Coordinator, Debbie Donnelly, shares what this accomplishment means and explains how this supports colleagues.
What does level 2 – Accomplished mean?
“Achieving Level 2 reflects that carer-friendly policies and practices are firmly embedded in APM’s culture, and that carers within our organisation feel recognised and supported. It’s a strong sign of our ongoing commitment to providing an environment where all employees, including those with caring responsibilities, can thrive.”
How we support carers at APM
“We have a number of initiatives in place to support carers. This includes an active Carers Group, which offers a safe and supportive space for colleagues who have caring responsibilities. The group’s purpose is to provide peer support, share helpful resources, and help shape how APM continues to support carers. We also have a dedicated Carers Policy, which outlines the support available at APM; including flexible working options and leave entitlements.”
What’s next?
“While we celebrate this milestone, our work doesn’t stop here. We remain committed to raising awareness, improving resources, and ensuring all carers at APM feel empowered and supported.
“As we approach Carers Week, 9th–15th June 2025, we’ll be sharing more stories internally with colleagues, resources, and events to support our carers.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-achieves-carer-confident-level-2/
