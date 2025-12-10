APM announce major pilot of future ChPP assessment

Association for Project Management (APM) has announced a major pilot that will take place in 2026 to trial a new assessment that, if successful, all future Chartered Project Professionals will complete when launched in 2027.

APM is now calling on all project professionals who wish to take part to register their interest.

The pilot will test a candidate’s technical knowledge through a 1.5 hour written exam and their professional practice, ethics, compliance and professionalism through a 35-minute presentation and 30-minute Q&A session.

All elements will be completed online to ensure every project professional – irrespective of their location or mobility – can complete the assessment.

The new assessment construct was built using insights from across the profession, assessment experts and candidate feedback. Its design reflects aspects that were highlighted as vital to candidates including face-to-face assessment and opportunities to reflect on what they’ve learned and achieved to date.

In addition, the assessment being piloted welcomes new benefits that will help level the playing field for those who seek to become a Chartered Project Professional through the introduction of greater clarity, guidance and an intuitive journey to success for those without structured development programmes to support their application.

The scope of the pilot is focused on the assessment construct only; the standard, pathways and competences will remain exactly as they are. It will also not impact any submissions or candidates that have their application underway.

Full information on the pilot can be found on APM’s campaign website.

Commenting on the launch of the pilot, Emily Long, Head of Professional Standards at APM yesterday said;

“Respondents to our research told us of the vital importance of having a chartered standard that is both rigorous and challenging as it reflects those who operate at the very highest echelons of professional practice. “Our new assessment construct should give no doubt – especially to those on our Register of Chartered Project Professionals – that the bar we set in 2016 when we launched the standard remains exactly where it is. Today’s announcement will not only preserve that standard against growing AI capability but ensure those who meet it through their own merit, have the tools, guidance and confidence to gain it irrespective of their background. “What better way of starting 2026, than to achieve ChPP status and support the future of your profession? – if you can, join us and be part of most influential pilot to date.”

Full information on the pilot and how you can take part can be found here.