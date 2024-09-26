Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM announces new Change Awards category sponsorship
Association for Project Management (APM) is proud to announce its support and sponsorship of the inaugural Change and Project Partnership Award at the upcoming Change Awards 2025.
The Change Awards is an annual awards programme honouring the best examples of global change, transformation and innovation. The awards celebrate people and organisations that make a significant difference in driving and facilitating change, recognising it as a key enabler of innovation.
Next year’s event will see the introduction of The Change and Project Partnership Award, which is presented in recognition of collaborations and partnerships in the project profession that have led to meaningful change.
Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive Officer for APM, recently said:
“At APM, we believe that collaboration and partnerships are vital to the success of any project, so we couldn’t be happier to be sponsoring the brand-new Change and Project Partnership Award.
“The Change Awards recognise and highlight the people and companies who are making a real difference, and we’re thrilled to be a part of celebrating their efforts.”
Margo Waldorf, Chief Executive and Founder of The Change Awards (pictured), recently said:
“We have introduced this award to honour the people and companies who have delivered change through partnerships and collaboration. APM’s support solidifies the importance of the award and we hope project professionals whose work has involved partnering and collaborating with others will consider entering this category when submissions open on 1 January 2025.”
The Change Awards 2025 ceremony takes place on 10 April. The list of categories and key dates leading up to the event can be viewed here. Further submission details and guidance will become available in November 2024.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-announces-new-change-awards-category-sponsorship/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
UCEM APAC Office “Free Session by Chartered Association for Project Management”25/09/2024 13:20:00
University College of Estate Management APAC Office “Free Session by Chartered Association for Project Management” on 10 September 2024.
APM’s Project Management Challenge: Empowering future project managers23/09/2024 13:25:00
APM is delighted to be running Project Management (PM) Challenge again this year, with eight regional networks offering the competition, including London and North West Network who will be running it for the first time.
WiPM 2024: Speaker spotlight - Sacha Hind, Senior Programme Manager for Network Rail20/09/2024 13:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) Women in Project Management Conference (WiPM) 2024 is all set for Thursday 26 September.
Researchers call for better DEI support from project employers19/09/2024 13:20:00
Experts are urging for better support for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices from employers in the project profession as new research explores and compares the early career experiences of project professionals from racially diverse backgrounds.
APM highlights research contribution during reception at BAM event in Nottingham18/09/2024 11:10:00
Association for Project Management (APM) highlighted its significant contribution to academic research and the opportunities it offers during a sponsored reception held in Nottingham in connection with the British Academy of Management (BAM) 2024 conference.
APM responds to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase 2 report05/09/2024 13:20:00
APM yesterday responded to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase 2 report.
New Management Qualification exams now open03/09/2024 13:20:00
Project professionals can now take the new APM Project Management Qualification exam.
Teams celebrate becoming APM Project Management Challenge finalists12/08/2024 13:20:00
Teams from Association for Project Management (APM) Regional Networks have been celebrating the news of their nomination in the APM Project Management Challenge.