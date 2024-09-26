APM announces new Change Awards category sponsorship

Association for Project Management (APM) is proud to announce its support and sponsorship of the inaugural Change and Project Partnership Award at the upcoming Change Awards 2025.

The Change Awards is an annual awards programme honouring the best examples of global change, transformation and innovation. The awards celebrate people and organisations that make a significant difference in driving and facilitating change, recognising it as a key enabler of innovation.

Next year’s event will see the introduction of The Change and Project Partnership Award, which is presented in recognition of collaborations and partnerships in the project profession that have led to meaningful change.

Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive Officer for APM, recently said:

“At APM, we believe that collaboration and partnerships are vital to the success of any project, so we couldn’t be happier to be sponsoring the brand-new Change and Project Partnership Award. “The Change Awards recognise and highlight the people and companies who are making a real difference, and we’re thrilled to be a part of celebrating their efforts.”

Margo Waldorf, Chief Executive and Founder of The Change Awards (pictured), recently said:

“We have introduced this award to honour the people and companies who have delivered change through partnerships and collaboration. APM’s support solidifies the importance of the award and we hope project professionals whose work has involved partnering and collaborating with others will consider entering this category when submissions open on 1 January 2025.”

The Change Awards 2025 ceremony takes place on 10 April. The list of categories and key dates leading up to the event can be viewed here. Further submission details and guidance will become available in November 2024.