APM are recruiting for Interest Network volunteers – Leads and Deputies share their experience

The Association for Project Management (APM) are recruiting for new volunteers to join their array of Interest Networks. The APM Interest Networks, previously known as Special Interest Groups (SIGs), discuss particular aspects of project management to further understanding and good practice.

There are over 15 different Interest Networks that members can currently join, ranging from specialised industries, such as the International Space Sector Interest Network, to broader topics, such as the Sustainability Interest Network. Joining one of these Interest Networks has never been easier, with both APM members and non-members eligible to join. APM spoke to some Interest Network Leads and Deputies to find out what makes Interest Networks so useful for members of the project profession.

Styliana Kiliaris, has been part of the Women in Project Management (WiPM) Interest Network for two years, and has been Deputy Lead of WiPM Interest Network for almost one year.

Tell us about your journey from Network Volunteer to Deputy Lead

I originally joined the WiPM Interest Network as a volunteer. We had meetings once a month for an hour and then we had an away day which was where I got to meet and bond in person with the other volunteers. I felt like I clicked with everyone because I was then voted into the Deputy Lead role by the Network team, which was hugely rewarding.

Now I work closely with our Lead and we do blogs, podcasts and events. There is always something going on. We've got a huge conference that we do towards the end of every year, and we also do events for special days like International Women's Day in March. It's busy, but it doesn't feel like work because it's so fun.

How does volunteering for an Interest Network benefit the profession?

For me its all about creating a community. As a woman in a male dominated industry, the WiPM Interest Network helps me feel not alone and puts me in contact with other people going through similar things. Overall, I would say that it creates a sense of belonging in the profession.

Advice for anyone considering joining an Interest Network

Join a meeting and be open to the experience. Don’t be afraid to give your ideas, to listen and learn from others. You will get out what you put in. If you don’t enjoy it, you can just say it's not for me or join a different Interest Network that could be more suited to your tastes. There's so many interest networks at APM, so sometimes it's just about finding the one that's right for you.

More information about the WiPM Interest Network can be found here.

Dave Corbin is the Lead for the Built Environment Interest Network. Dave was responsible for the creation of this Interest Network and he has been in the role of Lead for six months. Prior to this, he was heavily involved with APM’s Regional Networks for five years.

Tell us about creating the Built Environment Interest Network

I always felt that we were missing the opportunity to get a large group of like minded members into a forum to discuss issues that are specific to the built environment. At the time, the Interest Networks were predominantly skill based, but once the focus of Interest Networks evolved, I saw the opportunity to create the Built Environment Interest Network and see if there was any interest from the profession.

It’s only been six months since the creation of the Built Environment Interest Network but I’ve been pleased to see the response, there are number of areas people want to progress in terms of learning, development, diversity and inclusion, which has been really exciting to see. For me, being part of something that improves the way we do things in our industry is where I get the most satisfaction.

Difference between Regional Networks and Interest Networks

Supporting the Wessex Regional Network was fairly straightforward because the Regional Network community is defined by geography and you can support a number of focus streams based on that. With an Interest Network, there is no geographical boundary. For the Built Environment Interest Network, the boundary is literally the built environment. We can talk about all things in the built environment, but to anyone, anywhere in the world.

Advice for anyone considering joining an Interest Network

It might seem a little bit daunting at first, but actually Interest Networks are made-up of like minded project professionals who are offering their time and wisdom. It’s important to get involved in the area that you enjoy, because it does require time to get the most out of it, but it can be hugely rewarding and a good use of your time.

More information about the Built Environment Interest Network can be found here.

Find out more and consider applying for one of the roles at this link.