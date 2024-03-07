APM attends the BBC’s Project and Change Management Conference

Association for Project Management (APM) contributed to events that are inspiring project professionals at one of the world’s biggest and most venerable media organisations, the BBC.

The BBC’s Project and Change Management Conference, themed ‘BBC Gamechangers’, took place in February across two venues: the Television Centre in London, and Media City in Salford. The events were an opportunity for the BBC to bring together its own project community, share best practice, hear from industry experts and inspire colleagues.

Chief Operating Officer at the BBC, Leigh Tavaziva, welcomed attendees to the conferences, while APM’s Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison OBE, was among the guest speakers who shared their expertise. Adam said: “It was a privilege to be part of the BBC’s conferences, hear the discussions taking place and how projects will navigate, support and contribute to these changes.”

The events were deemed a huge success, as JM Frost, Head of Transformation at the BBC, yesterday explained:

“All the responses to our evaluation said that it was worthwhile and that they would like to attend another such event. We have had lots of individual feedback too on the quality of the speakers, diversity and interest of topics and the benefit of attending.”

JM added that he hopes to see a rejuvenated and inspired community as a result of the events, along with increased interest in professional development and increased engagement in the project profession across the BBC. Commenting on Adam Boddison’s contribution, he yesterday said: