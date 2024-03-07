Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM attends the BBC’s Project and Change Management Conference
Association for Project Management (APM) contributed to events that are inspiring project professionals at one of the world’s biggest and most venerable media organisations, the BBC.
The BBC’s Project and Change Management Conference, themed ‘BBC Gamechangers’, took place in February across two venues: the Television Centre in London, and Media City in Salford. The events were an opportunity for the BBC to bring together its own project community, share best practice, hear from industry experts and inspire colleagues.
Chief Operating Officer at the BBC, Leigh Tavaziva, welcomed attendees to the conferences, while APM’s Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison OBE, was among the guest speakers who shared their expertise. Adam said: “It was a privilege to be part of the BBC’s conferences, hear the discussions taking place and how projects will navigate, support and contribute to these changes.”
The events were deemed a huge success, as JM Frost, Head of Transformation at the BBC, yesterday explained:
“All the responses to our evaluation said that it was worthwhile and that they would like to attend another such event. We have had lots of individual feedback too on the quality of the speakers, diversity and interest of topics and the benefit of attending.”
JM added that he hopes to see a rejuvenated and inspired community as a result of the events, along with increased interest in professional development and increased engagement in the project profession across the BBC. Commenting on Adam Boddison’s contribution, he yesterday said:
“The view of a professional body in the project management field provided a breadth of experience, interest and data. He also gave us the opportunity to look up and out at what’s happening elsewhere across the industry.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-attends-the-bbc-s-project-and-change-management-conference/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Discussing the new Competence Framework for project managers in the built environment webinar01/03/2024 13:20:00
A new competence framework that applies to the management of projects in the built environment has been launched, following changes in the recently introduced Building Safety Act.
Risk in the Changing World – Opportunity or Threat27/02/2024 15:20:00
In this session, we looked at some of the risks facing all organisations, regardless of size or sector, and considered how they may impact the organisation and its stakeholders.
APM partners with Green Project Management to advance sustainable practices26/02/2024 13:20:00
In a significant move toward promoting sustainability in the project profession, Association for Project Management (APM) and Green Project Management (GPM Global) have announced a collaborative partnership agreement that commits both organisations to use their strengths and resources to advance sustainable and regenerative project management practices.
APM hosts its first ever event in the United Arab Emirates23/02/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) had the pleasure of hosting its first ever event for the project profession in the Middle East.
APM conference will explore successful delivery of programmes in a changing world15/02/2024 13:10:00
New ethical considerations around disruptive technologies and changing business priorities must be taken into account when planning and delivering programmes, it has been urged.
Many project professionals are working fully remotely, APM survey finds12/02/2024 13:20:00
An upcoming webinar by Association for Project Management (APM) will look at the ongoing evolution of remote working, including the opportunities and challenges it continues to present to project professionals.
Including mental health support in project delivery09/02/2024 12:33:00
An interactive session discussing how Project Managers can identify mental health symptoms, provide tools to help themselves and others, plus also increase the capabilities of the Project Management function.
Sustainability in Project Management – what you need to know08/02/2024 12:20:00
Sustainability is fast becoming a core requirement in the solutions demanded clients in all sectors.
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority: The impact of introducing sustainability into business cases06/02/2024 10:20:00
As part of its Future Lives and Landscapes campaign, Association for Project Management (APM) spoke with Arun Khuttan, Sustainability Manager at the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, about how the organisation is introducing sustainability into its business cases, and the impact this is having.