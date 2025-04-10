APM Body of Knowledge 8th edition now available

Association for Project Management (APM) has launched the highly anticipated APM Body of Knowledge 8th edition, its flagship resource that supports those working in or alongside the profession and provides valuable insights into the framework and methods of contemporary project management.

The new edition builds on the widely respected 7th edition with new and deeper investigations into emerging topics such as systems thinking, sustainability, leadership and - for the first time - data and artificial intelligence. It is available to purchase from the APM bookshop.

Each edition of the APM Body of Knowledge aims to keep pace with the changing demands of the profession. An extensive two-year consultation confirmed that the project landscape is shifting, becoming less certain and more complex than ever before.

Respondents revealed that our new and evolving volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) environment demands greater focus on the leadership of teams and stakeholders to be successful. In addition, the adoption of new technologies and the greater awareness of sustainability were all seen as priority areas for the profession to address.

Despite these changes, the tools and techniques that are synonymous with project delivery, such as governance, project controls and people skills remain steadfast and well adopted; essential for the delivery of projects in all sectors.

In addition to the updated content, the new edition has a revised structure to provide a clearer alignment with APM’s Competence Framework; the basis for many of APM’s standards and qualifications including Chartered Project Professional status.

Commenting on the launch of the 8th edition, Scott Walkinshaw, APM’s Head of Knowledge, recently said:

"The 8th edition is the bedrock of knowledge for the profession and ensures we have a common language across sectors, teams and, increasingly, global projects. It’s agnostic to methodologies, providing a high-level outline of what project professionals need to know, with hundreds of further references to help with further exploration of topics. "Given the uncertainty in the world around us, it’s right that in its 8th edition, the Body of Knowledge brings to bear and includes deeper explorations into the influences impacting and changing project delivery as the profession is called on to deliver ever more complex projects in more uncertain times with new, emerging, technologies."

Managing Editor, Professor Michael Bourne of Cranfield University, led the writing of the 8th edition with input from two consultations that fed into the new edition, providing insight and innovate thinking throughout its development.

