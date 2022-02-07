APM calls for employers to invest in skills through apprenticeships

Association for Project Management (APM) is calling on employers across industry sectors to invest in the better delivery of projects through project management apprenticeships schemes for their staff and new apprentices. The call comes at the start of National Apprenticeship Week 2022 (7-13 February).

A recent APM survey of over 1,000 project professionals (with research company Censuswide), reveals that of the respondents who say their company runs project management apprenticeships, the majority (77 per cent) consider apprenticeships to be beneficial to project work within their business1. Furthermore, 40 per cent per cent say that apprentices help to create a more diverse workforce, 39 per cent say that apprenticeships are a good way to recruit and retain talent, and over a third (36 per cent) who say apprentices bring new ideas into the organisation.

Jackie Martin, director of education and lifelong learning at APM, says:

“Now more than ever, businesses and communities depend on talented project professionals, as projects and project‑based working are here to stay. We would urge employers to invest in developing skills through apprenticeships for the value they can bring and for the long-term benefits to project delivery. “As the chartered body for the project profession, we are committed to promoting and encouraging better skills development and training. The rise of the “projectification” of work means more project professionals will be needed to help organisations succeed. Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to help plug the gap since they blend a professional qualification with supported learning and development while in a full‑time role.”

APM has launched a dedicated page about apprenticeships for National Apprenticeship Week, featuring case studies of organisations offering project management apprenticeship programmes – from a wide range of industry sectors. One of these is Pearson, the world’s leading learning company. Pearson launched its project management apprenticeship programme in the UK in 2017. Available for the organisation’s employees and new apprentices joining the company, Pearson offers both the Level 4 Associate Project Manager Apprenticeship, and the Level 6 Project Manager Integrated Degree Apprenticeship, which include APM’s Project Management Qualification (PMQ).

Anne Ashworth, head of employee apprenticeship at Pearson, says: “The project management apprenticeship programme is fast becoming one of our most popular roles in the business, with four individuals currently participating on the scheme. It has been incredible seeing people from across different levels of our business stepping up to the challenge and completing their apprenticeship. As a result, they are bringing so much value to our organisation with improved project management skills, generating efficiencies in projects and ultimately improved consumer satisfaction.”

Agueda Varela, PMO and compliance analyst at Pearson says:

“Doing an apprenticeship in project management has helped me progress in my career and change to a new department and role. I gained new skills and was supported throughout the process to learn on the job.”

You can find more information about apprenticeships here. APM also offers free Student membership to students and apprentices aged over 16. Student members can benefit from a range of online resources, networking opportunities and events. Visit apm.org.uk/membership for further details.