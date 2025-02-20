APM celebrates international growth with Regional Networks in United Arab Emirates and Republic of Ireland

APM is expanding its international growth with two new Regional Networks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Republic of Ireland (ROI). The networks are in addition to APM’s current networks throughout the UK, Channel Islands and the Greater Bay Area of Hong Kong, which promote local engagement and support professional development through best practice across all sectors.

Launch events for the new Regional Networks will take place in Dubai and Dublin in February and March respectively.

The UAE has a growing project professional community, and APM has seen substantial growth in individual members in the region. The UAE’s economy has continued to grow rapidly, even as growth has stagnated in many parts of the world, with recent figures showing a 6.2% increase in GDP growth this year. The launch of the “We the UAE 2031” plan sets key objectives to double the country’s GDP, increase revenue, improve attractiveness for talent and be a leader in global economics.

The UAE Regional Network will focus on hosting events, expanding APM membership, engaging in corporate outreach and collaborating with universities to support the next generation of project professionals. This initiative aligns with the UAE's rapid development and economic growth, offering a platform for project managers to exchange knowledge and build skills. The UAE Network will be led by Murray Ross, Regional Director of Project Delivery and Head of Technical Excellence in Middle East and Africa for Atkins Realis and Deputy Lead, Miriam Al-Alawi, Associate Director at Turner & Townsend.

Speaking ahead of the network launch in UAE, Murray Ross recently said:

“The level of economic activity and development in the UAE makes it crucial that APM is working in the region and able to attract project professionals looking to harness their skills and knowledge. The UAE also represents an opportunity for APM to have a presence in the Middle East, a region that is going through unprecedented change and evolution. We look forward to welcoming APM members and the wider project community in joining us to celebrate the official launch this month.”

APM’s new Regional Network in the ROI follows increasing demand for qualifications and Chartered Project Professional status in Ireland, which is growing rapidly due to the substantial growth in GDP (and forecasted growth of 1.2% in 2024 and 3.6% in 2025), population size and a push to invest in major infrastructure across the country. This is outlined in the Irish government’s “Project Ireland 2040” strategy, which combines the National Planning Framework (NPF) and the National Development Plan (NDP) to guide the country’s future development of housing, infrastructure and sustainability – including €165 billion in capital investment for key infrastructure areas.

This goes hand in hand with a history of limited formal development of project professionals in the region; a knock-on effect of the global recession in 2008. Key sectors that are being focused on include infrastructure, energy, transport and construction, due to the scale of projects and programmes in these sectors.

Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive Officer at APM recently said:

“By investing in APM’s presence in Ireland with targeted programmes and services, we can position ourselves as the leading provider of professional development and accreditation for the country’s project profession. “Using knowledge and experience, combined with key stakeholders in the country, we will also look to collaborate at a government level to ensure that Chartership is a mandated standard on significant public projects. We look forward to building a vibrant community of skilled project professionals to address the country's pressing challenges and shape the future of project management in Ireland.”

APM’s Regional Network in ROI will be led by Anthony McCarthy, Director at Cogent Associates, and Deputy Lead Ricardo Santos, Programme Manager at Irish Rail.

To find out more about APM’s Regional Networks contact: volunteers@apm.org.uk or visit https://www.apm.org.uk/community/