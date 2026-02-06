Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM celebrates the value of investing in skills through apprenticeships - National Apprenticeship Week 2026
National Apprenticeship Week takes place 9-15 February and is a week-long celebration that shines a light on the economic and social impact of apprenticeships.
Apprenticeships are a key part of Association for Project Management’s (APM’s) drive to develop existing project professionals and attract talent, both from educational routes into the profession and via career changes. Apprentices bring many benefits to business worldwide including increased productivity, improved competitiveness, and a committed, skilled workforce.
A recent APM survey of project professionals in the UK found that seven in 10 (71%) say their organisation runs a project management apprenticeship programme, with 96% of those who think they are an effective way to enhance skills within their teams.
There are currently two apprenticeship standards for England – the Level 4 Associate Project Manager Apprenticeship and the Level 6 Project Manager Integrated Degree Apprenticeship. Those completing the Level 6 programme also receive a BA/BSc Project Management degree. Both apprenticeship standards contain an end-point assessment, which tests the knowledge, skills and behaviours that apprentices have learned on the programme.
The Apprenticeship Levy
The Apprenticeship Levy is paid by companies with an annual pay bill of more than £3 million.This is set at 0.5% of pay bill and the money can only be used for apprenticeship delivery.
Larger businesses can transfer a percentage of their unspent levy funds to other companies to help them deliver apprenticeships. For the latest on the Apprenticeship Levy rules visit the UK Government’s website.
Are you making the most of your Apprenticeship Levy?
Too often, levy funds expire simply because there isn’t a clear plan in place. With the right strategy, the Apprenticeship Levy can do far more than support recruitment - it can strengthen and future-proof your workforce. Here are five important reminders about the Apprenticeship Levy for employers to consider:
- Levy funds expire after 12 months
- Unused funds are lost
- Apprenticeships aren’t just for new hires
- Upskilling existing staff builds long-term capability
- Focus on your real skills gaps
Visit APM’s apprenticeship page for more information about project management apprenticeships and case studies.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-celebrates-the-value-of-investing-in-skills-through-apprenticeships-national-apprenticeship-week-2026/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Fast Followers Project, Embedding Net Zero into Wakefield Metropolitan District Council02/02/2026 13:20:00
Wakefield Council declared a Climate Emergency in May 2019 and has published a Climate Change Action Plan and a Pathway to Net Zero.
APM’s latest offering set to highlight excellence in training provisions across the profession29/01/2026 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has launched a new mark of excellence for learning and development content in the project profession: APM Endorsed.
APM responds to announcement of a new School of Government to train civil servants23/01/2026 11:10:00
The Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Darren Jones MP, has announced changes to processes in Government to speed up delivery of major Government projects.
UK secures record supply of offshore wind projects21/01/2026 10:20:00
The UK has secured a record amount of new offshore wind capacity in the latest Government-backed auction for vital new clean power projects. These new offshore wind farms will strengthen Britain’s energy security and reduce electricity bills.
UK Government unveils plans for major northern rail investment16/01/2026 16:20:00
North West England will receive a new rail line connecting Liverpool and Manchester, as the UK Government announces plans to unlock billions of pounds of economic potential in the region.
TfL Programme Delivery Manager highlights importance of a ‘One Team’ approach for Surrey Quays station upgrade project as part of APM site tour15/01/2026 13:20:00
APM employees had the opportunity to see the major improvements underway at Surrey Quays station in south east London, as part of a number of significant upgrades being led by APM corporate partner TfL.
Driving success through collaboration: Change Management and Project Management in harmony webinar14/01/2026 10:20:00
The APM Enabling Change Interest Network and Change Management Institute will collaborate again today, Tuesday 13 January, for an interactive webinar exploring how Change Managers and Project Managers can work together to deliver projects that not only meet deadlines but also achieve lasting adoption and business impact.
How AI driven Norfolk project is transforming patient care09/01/2026 13:20:00
A pioneering project is using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify residents most at risk of falling, shifting the focus from reacting to a more proactive and preventative approach.