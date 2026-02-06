APM celebrates the value of investing in skills through apprenticeships - National Apprenticeship Week 2026

National Apprenticeship Week takes place 9-15 February and is a week-long celebration that shines a light on the economic and social impact of apprenticeships.

Apprenticeships are a key part of Association for Project Management’s (APM’s) drive to develop existing project professionals and attract talent, both from educational routes into the profession and via career changes. Apprentices bring many benefits to business worldwide including increased productivity, improved competitiveness, and a committed, skilled workforce.

A recent APM survey of project professionals in the UK found that seven in 10 (71%) say their organisation runs a project management apprenticeship programme, with 96% of those who think they are an effective way to enhance skills within their teams.

There are currently two apprenticeship standards for England – the Level 4 Associate Project Manager Apprenticeship and the Level 6 Project Manager Integrated Degree Apprenticeship. Those completing the Level 6 programme also receive a BA/BSc Project Management degree. Both apprenticeship standards contain an end-point assessment, which tests the knowledge, skills and behaviours that apprentices have learned on the programme.

The Apprenticeship Levy

The Apprenticeship Levy is paid by companies with an annual pay bill of more than £3 million.This is set at 0.5% of pay bill and the money can only be used for apprenticeship delivery.

Larger businesses can transfer a percentage of their unspent levy funds to other companies to help them deliver apprenticeships. For the latest on the Apprenticeship Levy rules visit the UK Government’s website.

Are you making the most of your Apprenticeship Levy?

Too often, levy funds expire simply because there isn’t a clear plan in place. With the right strategy, the Apprenticeship Levy can do far more than support recruitment - it can strengthen and future-proof your workforce. Here are five important reminders about the Apprenticeship Levy for employers to consider:

Levy funds expire after 12 months

Unused funds are lost

Apprenticeships aren’t just for new hires

Upskilling existing staff builds long-term capability

Focus on your real skills gaps

Visit APM’s apprenticeship page for more information about project management apprenticeships and case studies.