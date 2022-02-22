Association for Project Management
APM conference prepares to tackle tomorrow’s challenges head on
Association for Project Management (APM) is set to bring the profession together for a conference to explore and develop the readiness of project practitioners to deliver tomorrow’s big change initiatives.
Taking place on 17 March in Birmingham and hosted by APM’s Programme Management and Portfolio Management Specific Interest Groups (SIGs), the face-to-face event will use lessons learned from today to tackle, head-on, the challenges of tomorrow and what we, the profession, need to prepare for.
Commenting on the importance of the conference, James Lesingham, senior project manager at Babcock International and part of the event organising committee said: “We’re in a time of huge change and we must act now to reflect these changes and ensure the successful delivery of our future change initiatives.
“The day will not only highlight the importance of having the right tools, technology and social environment to deliver change but the right people, skills and behaviours to collaborate effectively in our changing landscape too.”
The event includes a broad line-up of speakers, including Helen Winter, programme director at Business Bullet who will be asking the question; with the pace of transformation accelerating much faster today compared to the last decade, how does the target operating model adapt?
“External factors and the fast pace of technology means organisations must adapt their strategy to ensure they continue to add value. Any significant change means the operating model needs to align,” Helen explained.
To answer the question, Helen will share real-world examples on the importance of getting people around you to buy in to your initiative and making sure everyone is on the same page if the benefits are to be truly recognised.
Delegates will gain key insights and updates to support their role and organisation and the chance to network with a wide range of fellow project professionals.
Caspar Bartington, APM’s head of volunteer and education engagement, said: "Since reintroducing face-to-face events late last year, we've been delighted with the enthusiasm and positivity with which the project community has received them. The world has changed so much over the past two years but we know that many people in our profession still want to be able to engage with people in person, so we're very pleased to be holding this event."
