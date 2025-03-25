APM Corporate Members benefit from exclusive events

Corporate Members of Association for Project Management (APM) are benefiting from new insights and knowledge-share opportunities on issues and trends affecting the project profession, thanks to a series of exclusive events.

Webinars held throughout February and March covered topics such as risk, problem-solving and critical chain, in a highly interactive way.

The series also gave Corporate Partners from a wide range of sectors the chance to meet in-person, with an event at the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) in London. This event was also open to project professionals whose organisation are not currently partnered with APM, creating new opportunities for peer-to-peer networking.

Caspar Bartington, APM’s Head of Commercial Partnerships, said: “We work closely with the project profession at all levels, to understand what our corporate members want from APM and what they value most. That feedback has helped us plan these events, which have been very positively received by our Corporate Partners and Affiliates.

Dr Tammy Watchorn, educator, coach and author of The Change Ninja Handbook, was one of the guest hosts for the online sessions. During her webinar ‘Are You Solving the Right Problem, and How to Be Creative’, Dr Watchorn, shared a detailed process for identifying solutions that will address known problems in an organisation, and how to prepare compelling business cases for those solutions.

She began by asking attendees about workplace fears and how these can be addressed positively. “It’s all about learning, she said. “Think of failure as a way to point towards how to do something differently. That’s called ‘smart failure’. It’s only ‘dumb failure’ if we get it wrong and keep doing it!”

Throughout the webinar, she encouraged delegates to think creatively, and shared advice on how to avoid getting ‘locked on’ to a particular solution when others may be more effective.

Attendees described the session as ‘interesting’, ‘thought-provoking’ and ‘fun’. One delegate summarised their experience as: “Learning something new and some great tools to use.” Another commented: “Insightful session which encourage people to carry on until they find the real issue to then find the most relevant solution."

Caspar added: “As the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, we’re constantly looking for new ways to offer more value to our partners, to help them and their projects succeed. For anyone who is feels their organisation might benefit from working with APM, I’d encourage them to get in touch to discuss how we could support them and their team.”

APM’s Corporate Partnership Programme is for organisations who are committed to developing their project management capability and community. Corporate Partners enjoy access to a range of APM digital resources, discounts for individual membership, complimentary tickets to certain APM conferences, knowledge-sharing with other APM Corporate Partners, and many other benefits.

To find out more about the value that APM’s Corporate Partnership Programme can bring to your organisation, visit the APM website or email corporates@apm.org.uk