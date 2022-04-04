APM corporate partners win contract for UKAEA Fusion Project Delivery Framework

APM corporate partners Atkins (with Faithful+Gould), Gleeds, Mace and Turner & Townsend have been selected to support the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) in their goal ‘to lead the delivery of sustainable fusion energy’ on behalf of the UK Government.

UKAEA will fill over 100 roles worth £9.5 million to the economy in support of its major fusion energy programmes over the next four years.

The Project Delivery Services Framework is aimed at improving social and economic inequality in addition to providing a fast and flexible approach to recruitment. This will help UKAEA in its mission to make fusion energy a safe, sustainable, low carbon energy supply of the future.

Engineers, project managers and apprentices from across the UK will be seconded from six companies, chosen via a competitive tender process, for demonstrating a clear commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI). This includes:

Established partnerships with organisations such as BAME Apprenticeship Alliance, STEM Network

Adding social value to communities as they rebuild post COVID-19 in addition to working with social mobility charity, Career Ready

Employing apprentices that will work at UKAEA’s Oxfordshire and Yorkshire sites in addition to delivering outreach events to encourage careers in STEM

The other successful suppliers selected for the programme include Arcadis and Prima Uno.

Lee Patrick, UKAEA Key Account Manager, Atkins, yesterday said:

“The appointment of Atkins and Faithful+Gould to the Project Delivery Services Framework reinforces our commitment to supporting UKAEA as it takes a lead on the delivery of sustainable fusion energy. We look forward to bringing the programme management expertise of Faithful+Gould to strengthen the planning and delivery of UKAEA’s portfolio of ambitious projects,and combining this with Atkins’ in-depth knowledge of fusion energy and longstanding relationship with UKAEA.”

Ian Chapman, CEO, UKAEA, yesterday said:

“We are delighted to launch UKAEA’s Project Delivery Services Framework to bolster the range of expertise across the UK’s world-leading fusion energy programmes. It will provide increased flexibility to our project teams as we work together with industrial partners to deliver fusion as an important part of addressing climate change and providing energy security.”

For further information please visit ccfe.ukaea.uk