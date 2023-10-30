Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM event simulates major stadium build project in a single day
Project professionals seeking to develop experience and knowledge were given the opportunity to deliver a simulated major football stadium project from concept to completion with the support of APM Fellows all in just one day.
Hosted in the MK Dons stadium in Milton Keynes - a venue similar to what the delegates sought to deliver - the simulation gave emerging professionals from a diverse range of backgrounds the chance to develop experience and confidence by gaining expert insight from senior practitioners who served as mentors during the event.
An advanced laptop-based programme, developed in collaboration with leading authorities in the profession formed the basis of the simulation which required candidates to make decisions and build relationships with a variety of stakeholders, reflecting the realities of real-life projects. To add to this, delegates couldn’t go back on decisions once they had been made.
Commenting on the benefits of simulated projects, Guy Giffin, Director, Prendo Simulations who ran the day, recenty said:
“We only really learn from experience, but in the real world, project experience takes time and accordingly can be expensive. Real projects can take several years, and then we often need even longer to judge whether the projects were successful or not. By giving project professionals rapid and risk-free experiences of working in a project environment they can improve their skills and understanding very efficiently.”
Supporting the event as a mentor was Craig McAdie, an APM Fellow and Senior Project Manager from the Environment Agency who, alongside other Fellows, assisted delegates throughout the day. Reflecting on how he felt the activity helped delegates he recenty said:
“Days like today help people build confidence in their authority which is important to manage individuals and challenges projects may bring.”
Commenting on the benefits of undertaking a project in a simulated environment, Hedyeh Javanmardi, MSc Student at University of Northampton, recenty said:
“This enriching event has been a significant milestone in my journey towards becoming a proficient project manager.
“The event immersed me in real-world project management scenarios, making critical decisions, solving complex problems and refining my leadership skills in a risk-free environment. It was a unique chance to experience the challenges of project management firsthand and develop strategies to navigate them effectively.”
The benefit of simulations can be seen across other industries already in helping hone skills and develop workforce explained Guy. “Project simulations reduce the risk and cost of mistakes and misjudgements made in the real world. Having more skilful and wiser project managers is not an easy thing to achieve, but fundamentally it is this human capability that determines the success rate of projects. Civil aviation, for example, takes the training and accreditation of pilots very seriously by using very sophisticated simulators, and this industry accordingly has incredibly high safety and success rates.”
Congratulations to all those involved in the day including the winning group, team three, who came in under budget and listened to their stakeholders to deliver the right stadium resulting in a good operating profit for years to come.
Find out about other upcoming APM events here.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-event-simulates-major-stadium-build-project-in-a-single-day/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Black History Month: Introducing the new chair of APM’s Women in Project Management group27/10/2023 13:20:00
APM’s Women in Project Management Specific Interest Group (WiPM SIG) has welcomed a new Chair, Irene Maposa. As part of our series of articles for Black History Month, we spoke with Irene about her vision for the future of the SIG, the people who continue to inspire her in her career, and her advice for the next generation of project professionals.
Q & A with Emma Burrows, Associate Partner with PA Consulting23/10/2023 13:20:00
Emma is an experienced Management Consultant with more than 20 years experience in designing, planning and delivering complex programmes for a diverse portfolio of clients across multiple sectors.
National Infrastructure Assessment: Stability and skills investment essential for future government infrastructure projects19/10/2023 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, has called on the Government to do more to ensure long-term stability and appropriate skills provision for UK infrastructure projects, following the launch of a major report.
Team Lead Succeed – Helping You And Your Team Achieve High-Performance Teamwork10/10/2023 16:20:00
In March 2022, Nick Fewings, MD of Ngagementworks, published Team Lead Succeed, based on his 30+years of both leading operational and project teams, and subsequently facilitating team development around the world.
SWWE PM challenge 2023/4 launch night06/10/2023 13:20:00
APM is a registered charity with over 35,000 individual members and 500 Corporate Partners and Affiliates, making it the largest professional body in Europe.
APM responds to Prime Minister's announcement scrapping northern leg of HS205/10/2023 13:20:00
On 4 October, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the second stage of the HS2 rail link project between Birmingham and Manchester will be scrapped, with the £36 billion cost being earmarked for other transport projects around the country.
Black History Month: Accelerating Black Inclusion03/10/2023 10:20:00
To mark Black History Month in the UK, APM is holding events and publishing articles to celebrate the contribution of ethnic-minority project managers to our profession, and to lend our support to tackle ongoing issues relevant to the black community.
82% of project professionals are happy with their organisation's working arrangements26/09/2023 13:20:00
More project professionals are working remotely now than during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the vast majority say they’re happy with current working arrangements, according to a new poll by APM.