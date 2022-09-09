Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM exhibits at the British Academy of Management conference
Association for Project Management (APM) was proud to support the 36th annual British Academy of Management (BAM) conference, which brought together leading management scholars to share their latest research.
The conference, held at the Alliance Manchester Business School, focused on the theme of ‘Reimagining business and management as a force for good’. It explored the idea of re-imagining the purpose of business to reach the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
APM exhibited alongside world-leading publishers and hosted the first reception for BAM’s new Project Experiences Special Interest Group (PREX SIG). APM’s Director of Communications and External Affairs, Humayon Pramanik and Research Manager, Daniel Nicholls, also presented Naomi Brookes, Professor of Complex Programme Management at WMG, University of Warwick, with her Honorary APM Fellowship.
Daniel said:
“We had the opportunity to raise the profile of the project profession as a career and academic discipline, and promote our research programme. We also had many engaging conversations with speakers and delegates on key topics, which include levelling up, value and complexity, sustainability, research funding and collaborative opportunities including potential accreditation.
“Supporting world class academic conferences such as BAM and its Project Experiences SIG is important to us. It raises the profile of project management academia and research, as well as promoting APM as the chartered membership organisation for our profession.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-exhibits-at-the-british-academy-of-management-conference/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
The APM Volunteer Achievement Awards: A winner's perspective08/09/2022 16:20:00
The 2022 APM Volunteer Achievement Awards are coming up and nominations are now open.
APM Community: APM’s online forum reaches 5,000 activated members08/09/2022 13:20:00
APM Community – the online platform that connects Association for Project Management (APM) members from around the world – has achieved a major milestone of 5,000 activated users.
Professor Naomi Brookes named Honorary Fellow of APM02/09/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has named Naomi Brookes, Professor of Complex Programme Management at WMG, University of Warwick, as its newest Honorary Fellow.
APM Volunteer Achievement Awards 202229/08/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered body for the project profession, is delighted to officially invite nominations for its fifth Volunteer Achievement Awards.
The foundation of a project: How do you set a project off on the right track?26/08/2022 13:20:00
Projects are happening all the time across the world. Delivering any project successfully – regardless of size, cost or nature – means it must be built with the right foundation. Effective risk management plays an important part and is necessary for a successful project.
Political instability expected to negatively impact projects across the UK22/08/2022 10:20:00
Most project professionals in the UK say political instability is negatively impacting projects they’re working on, according to new data from Association for Project Management (APM).
Starting your journey in project management: How to gain real world experience19/08/2022 10:20:00
Projects happen in every industry sector, from technology and engineering, to arts and entertainment. What’s more, organisations are increasing the number of projects they’re working on, so there’s a growing requirement for skilled project managers to deliver them successfully.
Unequal pay is main barrier for women in project management, new study reveals12/08/2022 10:20:00
A new survey by Association for Project Management (APM) has revealed the differences between what male and female project professionals consider to be the biggest barrier preventing more women entering the project profession.
‘Significant’ issues found with major projects aimed at levelling up the nation, report finds11/08/2022 13:20:00
The latest Annual Report on Major Projects by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), the centre for excellence for Government project delivery, shows that over 80% of major government projects are rated red or amber, meaning that successful delivery of the project appears to be unachievable or significant issues must be addressed if it is to be delivered successfully.