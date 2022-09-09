APM exhibits at the British Academy of Management conference

Association for Project Management (APM) was proud to support the 36th annual British Academy of Management (BAM) conference, which brought together leading management scholars to share their latest research.

The conference, held at the Alliance Manchester Business School, focused on the theme of ‘Reimagining business and management as a force for good’. It explored the idea of re-imagining the purpose of business to reach the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

APM exhibited alongside world-leading publishers and hosted the first reception for BAM’s new Project Experiences Special Interest Group (PREX SIG). APM’s Director of Communications and External Affairs, Humayon Pramanik and Research Manager, Daniel Nicholls, also presented Naomi Brookes, Professor of Complex Programme Management at WMG, University of Warwick, with her Honorary APM Fellowship.

Daniel said: