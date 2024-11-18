APM GBA Network Supports UCEM Hong Kong Symposium 2024

The Association for Project Management (APM) Greater Bay Area (GBA) Network proudly supported the UCEM Hong Kong Symposium 2024, themed "Sustainability in the Built Environment." This significant event brought together industry leaders and professionals to discuss sustainable practices and innovations in construction and urban development.

Joe Wong, CPD Events Lead, represented the GBA Network at the symposium. In recognition of the network's invaluable support, Dr Albert SO, UCEM Honorary Fellow presented a certificate of appreciation to the GBA Network, which Joe Wong accepted on their behalf. This gesture highlighted the collaborative efforts between the two organisations in promoting sustainability.

The GBA Network's support for this event aligns with the APM Competence Framework, particularly in areas such as Sustainability and Resource Management. By participating in and supporting events like the UCEM Symposium, the GBA Network demonstrates its commitment to fostering sustainable practices within the project management community. This involvement not only enhances professional development but also contributes to the broader goal of creating a more sustainable built environment.

The symposium was a resounding success, providing attendees with valuable insights and networking opportunities. The GBA Network looks forward to continuing its support for initiatives that drive sustainability and innovation in the industry.