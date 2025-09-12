Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM Greater Bay Area Network: Site Visit: Yuen Long Barrage & Nullah Schemes
Site Visit Recap: A Look Inside Yuen Long's Groundbreaking Flood Defense Project
On 23 August 2025, the APM GBA Network together with HK CIC members visited the Yuen Long Barrage and Nullah Improvement Schemes. A group of 21 professionals and students gathered for a rare behind-the-scenes look at this HK$4.64 billion initiative, designed to future-proof the Yuen Long district against extreme weather.
Led by the Drainage Services Department, this transformative project is a engineering resilience. Our visit, starting from Long Ping Station, provided a unique opportunity to witness first hand the blend of innovation and practical engineering safeguarding our community.
Inside the Engineering Marvel
Guided by senior project representatives, we explored the project's core features. The scale of the 300 m³/s stormwater pumping station was immense, a testament to the project's capacity to manage severe flood events. On the Balcony, we saw the site of the future 60-meter automated tidal barrier, a critical structure that will intelligently control water flow.
This project has dual focus on flood prevention and environmental enhancement with sustainable recreation facilities became clear. The upgraded flood walls along the Kam Tin River showcased the meticulous attention to detail required for large-scale public works.
Innovation in Action
A key takeaway was the project's innovative use of the NEC4 collaborative contracting model, which fosters partnership between the client and the China State–Alchmex Joint Venture. Discussions revealed how this approach, combined with AI-driven monitoring and modular construction, is driving efficiency and success.
We extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Ede Chan for making this site visit possible, and to Ms. Naomi Chow for her thoughtful coordination of the arrangements.
The Yuen Long Barrage Scheme is more than concrete and steel; it's a vital investment in the safety, sustainability, and resilience of Yuen Long. For those who joined us, it was a powerful reminder of the impact that visionary engineering and project management have on our city.
Hosts:
James Pippin/Ping Choy, Network Lead/Deputy Lead, APM GBA Network
Speaker:
Yuen Long Barrage and Nullah Improvement Schemes Representatives
- Introduction to the 4S System
- Introduction to the Safety Experience Hall
- Introduction to the Worker Rest Room
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-greater-bay-area-network-site-visit-yuen-long-barrage-nullah-schemes/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
AI use in Project Management nearly doubles in just two years, APM survey finds11/09/2025 13:20:00
The use of AI within projects has almost doubled in two years, according to new data from Association for Project Management (APM).
The project harnessing data and AI to revive ancient manuscripts09/09/2025 13:20:00
The use of Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly prominent in projects, but human oversight remains essential, as the STEMMA project shows.
Boosting inclusion for neurodiverse staff could unlock project success, APM report finds01/09/2025 10:25:00
Neurodivergent staff could help businesses become more successful if the right steps are taken to make workplaces more inclusive, new research from APM has found.
AI-powered project at MIT achieves breakthrough in fight against superbugs25/08/2025 09:15:00
A new project by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has successfully used generative artificial intelligence (AI) to design new potential antibiotics that fight drug-resistant superbugs.
APM Sustainability IN podcast series, Follow your passion: The project manager’s mandate for sustainability impact, interview with Hugo Minney18/08/2025 15:20:00
APM Sustainability Interest Network podcast series.
Pathway to leadership series: Celebrating diversity in project teams14/08/2025 15:20:00
The APM UAE Network held their second webinar in their new webinar series, Pathway to Leadership, Celebrating diversity in project teams on Wednesday 30 July at 18:30 GST.
APM shortlisted for awards07/08/2025 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has been shortlisted in multiple categories in three upcoming award ceremonies: The Third Sector Awards, Memcom Excellence Awards and Association Excellence Awards.
How increased digital transformation and AI is reshaping project skills and approaches25/07/2025 13:20:00
Findings from a new Association for Project Management (APM) research report have revealed that digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly reshaping the processes and governance of organisations and projects, resulting in a greater need for both digital and interpersonal skills for project professionals.