APM Greater Bay Area Network: Site Visit: Yuen Long Barrage & Nullah Schemes

Site Visit Recap: A Look Inside Yuen Long's Groundbreaking Flood Defense Project

On 23 August 2025, the APM GBA Network together with HK CIC members visited the Yuen Long Barrage and Nullah Improvement Schemes. A group of 21 professionals and students gathered for a rare behind-the-scenes look at this HK$4.64 billion initiative, designed to future-proof the Yuen Long district against extreme weather.

Led by the Drainage Services Department, this transformative project is a engineering resilience. Our visit, starting from Long Ping Station, provided a unique opportunity to witness first hand the blend of innovation and practical engineering safeguarding our community.

Inside the Engineering Marvel

Guided by senior project representatives, we explored the project's core features. The scale of the 300 m³/s stormwater pumping station was immense, a testament to the project's capacity to manage severe flood events. On the Balcony, we saw the site of the future 60-meter automated tidal barrier, a critical structure that will intelligently control water flow.

This project has dual focus on flood prevention and environmental enhancement with sustainable recreation facilities became clear. The upgraded flood walls along the Kam Tin River showcased the meticulous attention to detail required for large-scale public works.

Innovation in Action

A key takeaway was the project's innovative use of the NEC4 collaborative contracting model, which fosters partnership between the client and the China State–Alchmex Joint Venture. Discussions revealed how this approach, combined with AI-driven monitoring and modular construction, is driving efficiency and success.

We extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Ede Chan for making this site visit possible, and to Ms. Naomi Chow for her thoughtful coordination of the arrangements.

The Yuen Long Barrage Scheme is more than concrete and steel; it's a vital investment in the safety, sustainability, and resilience of Yuen Long. For those who joined us, it was a powerful reminder of the impact that visionary engineering and project management have on our city.

Hosts:

James Pippin/Ping Choy, Network Lead/Deputy Lead, APM GBA Network

Speaker:

Yuen Long Barrage and Nullah Improvement Schemes Representatives