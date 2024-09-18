Association for Project Management
APM highlights research contribution during reception at BAM event in Nottingham
Association for Project Management (APM) highlighted its significant contribution to academic research and the opportunities it offers during a sponsored reception held in Nottingham in connection with the British Academy of Management (BAM) 2024 conference.
BAM is the leading authority on the academic field of management in the UK, supporting and representing a community of scholars and engaging with international peers. It has over 2000 members, from the UK and around the globe, who include management researchers, practitioners and doctoral students. BAM holds an annual international conference, with 2024’s theme being centred around achieving transformation for greater good. In connection with the conference, APM held a sponsored reception which explored this theme in greater detail.
Taking place on 3 September 2024, the reception brought together a diverse group of project professionals across a range of sectors and industries, discussing various topics. The reception included a networking session, which allowed attendees to exchange ideas and build connections within the project community. Attendees were able to engage directly with APM representatives, building the open dialogue between the APM and its members, to discuss the professions and its opportunities.
Professor Adam Boddison OBE, CEO of APM, attended the reception, giving a speech which outlined APM’s commitment to research, highlighting how important it is for APM’s goal of advancing project and programme management science, theory, and practice for the public benefit. He also highlighted the success of current research "Projecting the Future" with Manchester Business School and "Digital Transformation in Project Management" from Southampton University, as well as the past research report "Fairness and Unfairness in Projects" by Dr Christine Unterhitzenberger.
Gabriela Ramirez-Rivas, Research and Impact Advisor for APM, recently said:
“Research is vital to what we do here at APM. This year, we successfully increased the available funding for research grants. We managed to double the amount for the lower-tier category of our Research Fund, and soon, we will launch a call for academic research, offering a fund of up to £50,000. It was great to be at BAM taking part in discussions with project professionals around our past and present research, and getting ideas for future research.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-highlights-research-contribution-during-reception-at-bam-event-in-nottingham/
