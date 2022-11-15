APM hosts Life Science Sector Roundtable event

Association for Project Management (APM) was delighted to host an exclusive roundtable event for the life science sector which took place in November at the Institute of Directors in London.

The event was attended by representatives from pharmaceutical, healthcare, bioscience and life science organisations. It raised awareness of the importance of the project management profession within these sectors, following in-depth research carried out by APM and PwC entitled the Golden Thread: Sector Report. PwC analysis estimates that projects in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and life science sectors contribute £17.5 billion to the UK economy annually and generate 223,800 full-time equivalent workers.

APM and PwC identified the healthcare, pharmaceutical and life sciences sector as a noteworthy example of the growth and professionalisation of project management outside its ‘traditional’ sectors, and the ways in which project management approaches can be adapted to suit different industries. The research also indicates that the professionalisation of project management is becoming increasingly embedded across the healthcare sector.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear updates from AstraZeneca, PIPMG and the NHS, as well as APM’s Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison, and former APM Chair, Debbie Lewis. Topics covered at the open table discussion included:

How can the healthcare and life science sector become as mature as the construction sector is today in embedding project management principles?

What are the challenges within the sector in a project capacity?

What can APM do to help raise the profile and support the sector in upskilling its employees?

Attendees had the opportunity to network and build relations with other senior leaders across the sectors, and share best practice, knowledge and insights while contributing to discussion, which will result in a white paper to be published by APM.