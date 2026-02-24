APM launches Nuclear Sector Interest Network to strengthen project delivery in the critical industry

Association for Project Management (APM) has launched its new Nuclear Sector Interest Network, creating a global community for professionals involved in the delivery of nuclear projects.

The network will bring together expertise from across the nuclear lifecycle, supporting collaboration, learning and continuous improvement in one of the world’s most complex and safety‑critical sectors. It is open to anyone with an interest in nuclear, from students and early‑career professionals to experienced specialists.

Through webinars, guest lectures, networking sessions and structured learning events, members will explore global developments, emerging innovations and the long‑term decision‑making challenges unique to nuclear programmes. The network will also encourage cross‑sector knowledge sharing and help build the advanced project management skills required for projects where safety, cost and multi‑decade timelines are central.

Manuela Impellizzeri Kemp, APM’s Head of Events and Volunteer Engagement, yesterday said:

“Nuclear projects demand exceptional levels of rigour, collaboration and long‑term thinking. By creating a dedicated community, we’re giving professionals space to share expertise, learn from each other and strengthen delivery capability across this strategically significant sector.”

Members are invited to join discussions with experts managing large‑scale nuclear projects currently in delivery, highlighting the diversity and activity within the sector. The projects range from Sizewell C to newer technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to long-term agreements for nuclear-powered submarines such as the security agreement between Australia, the UK and the US.

