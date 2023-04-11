APM publishes newly launched Crossrail learning legacy journal

Association for Project Management (APM) has published a journal of lessons learned from the Crossrail project to benefit future projects and raise the bar in industry.

The new journal, Crossrail Project 2019-2023: Completing the Elizabeth Line, has been published in partnership with Crossrail, for whom APM is an official learning legacy partner. It contains a series of papers detailing lessons by senior stakeholder representatives from Crossrail, Transport for London (TfL) and the Department for Transport.

Among the themes explored in the journal are:

Leadership

Programme recovery

Cost and commercial management

Digital integration

Governance arrangements

Operational approach

Each section shares lessons learned, which are applicable not only to future rail and transport infrastructure projects in the UK, but large and complex projects in all industries, around the world.

A launch event for Crossrail Project 2019-2023: Completing the Elizabeth Line took place at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in London. APM President, Sue Kershaw (pictured), joined TfL Commissioner, Andy Lord and Permanent Secretary at the Department for Transport, Dame Bernadette Kelly, as one of the event’s opening speakers.

Sue recently said:

“At a time of such profound challenges – the climate crisis, economic uncertainty and the march towards digitalisation, to name just three – major programmes in all sectors are becoming increasingly complex. As their success is key to the UK’s growth and prosperity, it’s vital to share knowledge and good practice to raise standards across the board.”

APM’s contribution

As an official learning legacy partner for Crossrail, APM has made an important contribution through the delivery of numerous webinars, many of which remain available on the official Crossrail Learning Legacy website.

APM also reviewed the content for Crossrail Project 2019-2023: Completing the Elizabeth Line, and managed the journal’s publication process.

James Simons, Senior Content Development Manager at APM, recently said:

“We’re delighted to publish this journal with Crossrail. As an official learning legacy partner and the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, we’re committed to openness, transparency and new ways of learning. “I’d like to thank all those involved with the publication of the journal, especially members of our volunteer community, who took the time to review the papers and share feedback with the writers. “We hope this latest instalment to the legacy library will provide a valuable resource to anyone with an interest in raising professionalism in projects and programmes in the future.”

You can download the journal here.

You can also read more about other learning legacies, including the London 2012 Olympics and HS2.