APM Research Fund – Call for funding now open

APM has launched a call for funding applications to its annual Research Fund.

This year, given the success of the Research Fund since its inception in 2016, higher tier submissions-those of a much larger scale, ambition and impact will be funded up to £50,000, while lower tier proposals will be funded at £5,000 each.

APM’s research themes for 2023 are:

Diversity and underrepresentation in the project profession – This theme seeks to understand the barriers and enablers taking in current activity through case studies and other examples of how the profession can ensure it has the full breadth and depth of talent by supporting underrepresented groups.

Current and future methods and skills of the project profession – This theme seeks to identify the future methods and skills that will aid project delivery, to advance project management and the project management community.

Other themes will also be considered for funding and applicants are encouraged to put forward innovative topics which will support the future delivery of projects and which address current challenges.

Applications and proposals are open to all UK-residents (including academics and researchers, students, the APM volunteer community and project practitioners etc.) and globally to academics and researchers at recognised non-UK Higher Education Institutions.

Daniel Nicholls, APM’s Research Manager, says:

“The APM Research Fund has proven to be very successful over the past few years by supporting relevant and impactful research across a broad range of topics including ethics, AI and social networks over the last year alone. We’re excited to receive new proposals following this call particularly those covering the key research themes for this year, and which will continue to make a difference to project management theory and practice.” Full details including how to apply, assessment criteria and deadlines can be found in the Research Fund guidelines as well as a Proposal template to make their submission, or email research@apm.org.uk using the heading “Research Fund.”

Submissions should be received by 15 May 2023.