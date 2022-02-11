APM research provides new insights for international audiences

Association for Project Management (APM) shared its latest research with an audience of international project experts and academics at a recent conference.

The Strategic Project and Portfolio Management event was organised by global media, corporate marketing and information company marcus evans. The online event attracted delegates from across Europe including Switzerland, Italy, Germany and Denmark among others. It presented attendees with case studies, workshops and discussion sessions that shared information and guidance for improving project delivery strategy, providing project leadership and enhancing project manager competency.

APM featured prominently on the agenda, alongside representatives from organisations such as GSK Vaccines, Bridgestone, Tetra Pak, Hugo Boss and Swarovski. APM’s research manager Daniel Nicholls led a three-session workshop that looked at areas covered by recent and upcoming APM research:

The Conditions that Shape Organisational Success in Projects

The Effectiveness of Agile in Projects and Project Management (based on research due out at the end of February)

Understanding the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Projects (due for release in summer 2022)

Speaking after the event, Daniel recently said:

“There was a significant opportunity for APM to reach new audiences through this event and introduce them to some of the work from our research programme. “People were very engaged and interested. The agile topic particularly resonated with people and they were interested in our work around project data to date. Some of the delegates I spoke to mentioned that they regularly sought out new knowledge and insight but until now they were often unsure where and how they could access this. Professional bodies such as APM have a major role to play in funding, leading and signposting the work that is going on, not just in the UK but internationally, which was really appreciated. “Our research is an output that links all our stakeholder groups: educational institutions, corporate partners and individual members. There was a big variety of roles represented among the delegates, but they were all linked through their interest in our research.”

As well as being an opportunity to share its research with new audiences, it is hoped the conference will lead to conversations and potential for partnerships for APM across borders.

Daniel recently commented:

“There are great opportunities for us to work in collaboration with corporations and other membership associations in these countries. To be able to undertake our charitable objects in different countries and with new audiences is an exciting prospect. “International awareness and interest in APM is growing. One-third of applications for our Research Fund have come from countries outside the UK; our highest number of international applications ever.”

You can read more about APM’s research programme here.