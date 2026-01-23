Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM responds to announcement of a new School of Government to train civil servants
The Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Darren Jones MP, has announced changes to processes in Government to speed up delivery of major Government projects.
Chief amongst those changes is the announcement of a new School of Government to train civil servants in a number of key areas including programme and project management and delivery. And the use of more agile approaches when delivering projects, as was seen with the Vaccine Taskforce during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Other changes were included around the hiring of civil servants, issues of poor performance, and changes to decision making.
Speaking after the speech, Andrew Baldwin, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at APM, commented:
“Vast sums of taxpayers’ money is invested in Government major projects. We need to know this money is being spent by competent professionals, backed up by professional qualifications in project management. So, the announcement of a new School of Government is good news and will complement the great work already being done by the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA).
“We’re delighted to see more prominence being given to programme and project management and delivery. It sends the right message – that project delivery isn’t something that can be cobbled together last minute, but instead needs a long-term approach.
“And the focus on methodologies shows that delivery is being taken seriously. Agile isn’t right for every project, but it can benefit certain projects. A greater understanding of what to use, and when to use it, is welcomed.”
The announcement mirrors the recommendations of the recent All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Project Delivery report, Building a Better Future. The report calls for long-term investment in projects, to embed the delivery discipline as a permanent feature of government to end the so-called "valley of death" problem that exists between policy and delivery. It also calls for project management training to be mandatory for Senior Civil Servants and anyone managing a government project over £10 million.
The APPG Chair, Henry Tufnell MP added: “With billions in public and private funding ready to flow into infrastructure projects over the next decade, we have a generational opportunity to change people’s lives for the better.
“Everything is pointing towards the need for a radical shift in how we deliver infrastructure projects.
“Offering project management and delivery training for senior civil servants, one of the key recommendations in our report, is the first step on this journey. Embedding project management and delivery into the civil service will support the success of future infrastructure projects.
We urge the Government to consider the APPG’s other recommendations, which will clear the path towards better infrastructure delivery.”
APM welcomes report calling for “radical shift’ in Government’s approach to infrastructure delivery
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-responds-to-announcement-of-a-new-school-of-government-to-train-civil-servants/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
UK secures record supply of offshore wind projects21/01/2026 10:20:00
The UK has secured a record amount of new offshore wind capacity in the latest Government-backed auction for vital new clean power projects. These new offshore wind farms will strengthen Britain’s energy security and reduce electricity bills.
UK Government unveils plans for major northern rail investment16/01/2026 16:20:00
North West England will receive a new rail line connecting Liverpool and Manchester, as the UK Government announces plans to unlock billions of pounds of economic potential in the region.
TfL Programme Delivery Manager highlights importance of a ‘One Team’ approach for Surrey Quays station upgrade project as part of APM site tour15/01/2026 13:20:00
APM employees had the opportunity to see the major improvements underway at Surrey Quays station in south east London, as part of a number of significant upgrades being led by APM corporate partner TfL.
Driving success through collaboration: Change Management and Project Management in harmony webinar14/01/2026 10:20:00
The APM Enabling Change Interest Network and Change Management Institute will collaborate again today, Tuesday 13 January, for an interactive webinar exploring how Change Managers and Project Managers can work together to deliver projects that not only meet deadlines but also achieve lasting adoption and business impact.
How AI driven Norfolk project is transforming patient care09/01/2026 13:20:00
A pioneering project is using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify residents most at risk of falling, shifting the focus from reacting to a more proactive and preventative approach.
Venue Visit - The Centre for Future Construction17/12/2025 10:20:00
The Greater Bay Area (GBA) Network organised a guided tour of the “Centre for Future Construction” (CFC) for members and guests on 27 November 2025.
APM announce major pilot of future ChPP assessment10/12/2025 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has announced a major pilot that will take place in 2026 to trial a new assessment that, if successful, all future Chartered Project Professionals will complete when launched in 2027.
Are we overvaluing probability in risk: Are we overvaluing probability in Risk Decision-Making?09/12/2025 16:20:00
Do we give more credit to the impact of probability? Are we stuck in our risk ways?. I propose that we are. If we ignore the “What if” and justify it with the “Never will”, we then add insult to injury with what we could never have foreseen when it does happen. Do we spend too long trying to decide if it’s a black swan, a grey rhino, or a risk ferret, and the book sales we can do from publishing the idea, or less trying new ideas and testing old ones?