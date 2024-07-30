Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM responds to Chancellor Rachel Reeves statement addressing shortfall in public finances.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has announced the cancellation of several infrastructure and transport projects in the UK as part of a statement addressing the shortfall in public finances.
In response to the statement, Andrew Baldwin, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at the Association for Project Management (APM) yesterday said:
“Reports that major infrastructure and transport projects were approved with no access to funding is concerning; that project scopes have been unrealistic from the outset is even more alarming. In effect, these projects were doomed to failure from their inception. This is not how you deliver successful projects.
"As highlighted in APM’s manifesto, ‘Respond, Reinvent, Reform’, the approach to how projects are delivered in the UK must be reformed through joining up thinking across government. Processes need to be streamlined with projects fully costed and the funds in place before signing off.
"We know now that the new Government will need to cancel some projects. We are supportive of plans to conduct reviews, as it is important they are judged on the long term benefit they provide to society, and not just on short term costs, however un-funded they might be.
"And we must learn from past projects and utilise the findings from independent reviews, such as those from the National Audit Office (NAO), when assessing future project business cases to ensure they are realistic.
"The Office for Value for Money (OVM) will scrutinise projects before they are funded, but as part of that we must insure we have the right people with the right skills working on projects in government, with qualifications in project management as a core requirement for each team.
"With announced cuts to spending on outside consultants, it is now essential that the Government plugs the skills gap across departments. To do that, we need to reform our approach.
“Project reforms are needed and must be designed to create the right conditions for project success, because when projects succeed, society benefits.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-responds-to-chancellor-rachel-reeves-statement-addressing-shortfall-in-public-finances/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Joint action needed across organisations to improve employee wellbeing in the construction sector, experts say25/07/2024 13:20:00
Experts are calling for better strategies and actions from employers across the project profession to promote employee wellbeing for project managers in and beyond the construction sector, after new research explored how project-based firms care for employee wellbeing when implementing modern methods of construction (MMC).
Promoting a sense of belonging and inclusion in Project Management23/07/2024 13:20:00
Creating a stronger sense of belonging and inclusion on projects should start with seeing things from other people’s perspectives, experts advised during a discussion held at the Association for Project Management (APM) Volunteer Development Forum in Swindon.
APM among contenders for Association Excellence Awards22/07/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has been announced on the shortlist for the Association Excellence Awards 2024 in two categories.
APM responds to the King's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament18/07/2024 13:20:00
The new government set out its legislative agenda for the next year in the King’s Speech yesterday.
A beginner’s guide to project reviews - everything you wanted to know but were too afraid to ask16/07/2024 09:20:00
The SWWE Regional Network were very pleased to welcome back to Bristol Roy Millard, of APM’s Assurance Interest Group on 9 July 2024, to talk about project reviews and hopefully answer all your questions.
Keynote speakers for APM’s Women in Project Management Conference 2024 announced - supporting women in leadership and career progression12/07/2024 09:05:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is delighted to announce its keynote speakers for the Women in Project Management Conference 2024.
Actions that get results!04/07/2024 14:20:00
Fantastic inspiring event organised by the APM Midlands Network on 27 June 2024 in Birmingham, showcasing Marcia Philbin, Hon. DSc PhD FRSC CChem FAPM's journey which was attended by 50 delegates (approx.).
APM shortlisted at the Memcom Excellence Awards 202404/07/2024 12:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has been shortlisted in three categories at the upcoming Memcom Excellence Awards.