APM responds to the Chancellor's announcement outlining plans for major infrastructure projects and planning

On 29th January, as part of a speech at Siemens Healthineers in Oxfordshire, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a raft of plans to drive economic growth including a range of projects including the redevelopment of Old Trafford in Manchester, a rail link between Oxford and Cambridge and the building of the Lower Thames Crossing.

In response to the Chancellor’s announcement, Andrew Baldwin, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Association for Project Management (APM) yesterday said:

“It’s really encouraging to see the Chancellor backing the delivery of new projects in the UK, and a focus on infrastructure development, as well as the planned reforms to make projects easier. “However, we need to ensure that the Government is taking a realistic approach to delivering its plans, and having the appropriate skills provision in place for the proposed increase in infrastructure projects. Project success is dependent on skilled professionals and we urge Government to invest in the professionalisation of project management, to ensure we can deliver the projects which received the Chancellor’s support today.”

