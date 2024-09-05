Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM responds to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase 2 report
In response to the publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Gill Hancock, Head of Technical Content at the Association for Project Management (APM), yesterday said:
“Today’s publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry is a long-awaited milestone in the response to the tragic loss of 72 lives in June 2017. APM would like to extend our sympathy to all the families impacted by this tragedy.
“As the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, APM is shocked by the report’s findings and the many examples of bad project management practice applied at Grenfell that contributed to the tragedy. These include:
- Numerous failures to appoint competent project professionals with the relevant training and experience of managing large projects such as the Grenfell Tower.
- Not establishing the scope of the work to be undertaken before finalising the budget available or being clear on the focus of the project.
- Lack of project management capabilities, including no clear responsibilities, failure of information management and no change control.
- Appointing sub-contractors and project teams that did not have the relevant competence.
“The competence framework for managing projects in the built environment, which APM helped to create, is a good step on the journey to ensuring a tragedy like Grenfell never happens again. However, we acknowledge it is only one step. Businesses operating in the built environment sector must recognise the importance of appointing dedicated project experts. Not only that, but they must ensure these people are competent and have the right level of qualifications and training in place.
“Many are doing so already. APM’s goal now is to work with the public and private sector as a whole to ensure this understanding is embedded across industry, so businesses can be confident they are appointing the right people to manage construction projects of all sizes.
“It will take time for the project profession to give careful consideration to the recommendations set out by Sir Martin Moore-Bick in the report and that lessons are learnt. We will continue to work with our members, the wider industry and government to develop appropriate responses and implement the necessary changes.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-responds-to-the-grenfell-tower-inquiry-phase-2-report/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
New Management Qualification exams now open03/09/2024 13:20:00
Project professionals can now take the new APM Project Management Qualification exam.
Teams celebrate becoming APM Project Management Challenge finalists12/08/2024 13:20:00
Teams from Association for Project Management (APM) Regional Networks have been celebrating the news of their nomination in the APM Project Management Challenge.
Finalists react to APM Project Management Awards nominations09/08/2024 13:20:00
The finalists of the APM Project Management Awards have been celebrating their nominations, with the winners set to be announced on 18 November 2024 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.
New APM Project Management Qualification Learner Study Pack01/08/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management has launched its new APM Project Management Qualification Learner Study Pack to support candidates seeking to take the new qualification when it launches in September 2024.
APM responds to Chancellor Rachel Reeves statement addressing shortfall in public finances.30/07/2024 15:25:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has announced the cancellation of several infrastructure and transport projects in the UK as part of a statement addressing the shortfall in public finances.
Joint action needed across organisations to improve employee wellbeing in the construction sector, experts say25/07/2024 13:20:00
Experts are calling for better strategies and actions from employers across the project profession to promote employee wellbeing for project managers in and beyond the construction sector, after new research explored how project-based firms care for employee wellbeing when implementing modern methods of construction (MMC).
Promoting a sense of belonging and inclusion in Project Management23/07/2024 13:20:00
Creating a stronger sense of belonging and inclusion on projects should start with seeing things from other people’s perspectives, experts advised during a discussion held at the Association for Project Management (APM) Volunteer Development Forum in Swindon.
APM among contenders for Association Excellence Awards22/07/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has been announced on the shortlist for the Association Excellence Awards 2024 in two categories.